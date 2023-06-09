Home

Osteoporosis During Pregnancy: 7 Key Steps to Protect Your Bone Health

Pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO) is the term used to describe osteoporosis that develops during pregnancy. Broken bones and back discomfort are frequently the symptoms.

Osteoporosis During Pregnancy: When a person has osteoporosis, their bones lose density and become brittle. While anybody can be afflicted by this illness, pregnant women are more susceptible. Although pregnancy-related osteoporosis is an uncommon and mostly transient illness, it can have catastrophic consequences. Many women don’t even become aware of the issue until they have severely fractured bones. You may suffer symptoms including hip discomfort, back pain, loss of bone density, fractures during and after pregnancy, and fractures if you have pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO).

Pregnancy-related osteoporosis is uncommon and typically unanticipated. Some of the most common pregnancy-related osteoporosis symptoms include excruciating back pain, vertebral compression fractures, and even unexpected bone fractures.

7 WAYS TO PREVENT OSTEOPOROSIS DURING PREGNANCY

Increase Calcium Intake: Calcium is essential for creating and keeping strong, healthy bones, thus foods high in calcium, such as dairy products, sardines, spinach, and almonds, should be included in the diet. Add Vitamin D to Your Daily Meal: The body can absorb the calcium supplied to the diet with regular vitamin D consumption. Bone density may be promoted by getting enough sun and eating foods high in vitamin D, such as fish, liver, and eggs. Eat Protein-Rich Diet: Osteoporosis may be avoided by increasing your intake of protein-rich foods including lentils, tofu, fish, beans, eggs, and dairy products. Avoid Caffeine And Alcohol: Caffeine and alcohol should be avoided or consumed in moderation daily since they may interfere with the absorption of other critical nutrients. Stay Active: Exercising under the guidance of a professional while strengthening your muscles and core. Add Omega 3 to Your Diet: Omega 3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and may support bone health. Consume fatty fish, flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, and walnut oil. Stop Smoking: Similar to drinking alcohol, smoking is bad for your bones. Choosing not to consume alcohol or smoke can help stave off osteoporosis.

People may avoid osteoporosis and preserve strong bones by putting these dietary and lifestyle changes into practice.

