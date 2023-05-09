Home

Ovarian Cancer: 4 Myths Debunked About This Silent Killer

This combination of lack of specific symptoms and neglecting vague symptoms like stomach upset makes early diagnosis extremely difficult, hence it is considered as a silent killer.

Ovarian Cancer: Ovarian cancer is the third most common cancer in women in India after cervical and breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of ovarian cancer in India is estimated to be around 11.9 cases per 100,000 women. About 85-90% of women of ovarian cancer patients are more than 40 years of age with the peak incidence between 55-65 years of age. In India, 23,000-25,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed every year. Ovarian cancer is divided into four stages depending on the extent of spread. Almost 65-70% of ovarian cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage (III/IV) where cancer has spread outside the pelvis and the tumour deposits are found in the abdominal cavity.

Therefore, it is important for women to comprehend the basics of this silent killer and not believe in rumours and myths fabricated.

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

There are no specific symptoms for ovarian cancer, therefore, the majority of the times the patients present with vague gastrointestinal bloating. indigestion, pain in the abdomen, reduced appetite, constipation, heaviness in the abdomen, etc. Dr Yogesh Kulkarni, Surgical Oncology, Head- Gynecologic Oncology, Robotic Surgeon, KokilabenDhirubhaiAmbani Hospital Mumbai, shared exclusively with india.com that, this combination of lack of specific symptoms and neglecting vague symptoms like stomach upset makes early diagnosis extremely difficult in these cases, hence it is considered as a silent killer.

Risk factors for ovarian carcinoma

Family history of cancer: Women who have first degree relatives (mother/sister/daughter) diagnosed with ovarian cancer are at an increased risk. Also, women with a family history of cancer of the breast, uterus, colon, or rectum may also have an increased risk of ovarian cancer. If several women in a family have ovarian or breast cancer, especially at a young age, this is considered a strong family history.

Women who have first degree relatives (mother/sister/daughter) diagnosed with ovarian cancer are at an increased risk. Also, women with a family history of cancer of the breast, uterus, colon, or rectum may also have an increased risk of ovarian cancer. If several women in a family have ovarian or breast cancer, especially at a young age, this is considered a strong family history. Personal history of cancer: Women with a personal history of breast/colon cancer are at increased risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Women with a personal history of breast/colon cancer are at increased risk of developing ovarian cancer. Infertility: Women who have never been pregnant are at an increased risk.

Women who have never been pregnant are at an increased risk. No breastfeeding: Women who have never breastfed have a higher risk.

Women who have never breastfed have a higher risk. Hormone replacement therapy for a long time has been shown to increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Myths and Facts

Dr. Kulkarani further divulged about ovarian cancer and debunked few myths surrounding it.

1.Myth: All women with ovarian cancer have a strong family history

Fact: Only 5-10% of ovarian cancer patients are due to hereditary factors. Rest of the cases do not have a strong family/personal history of cancer.

2. Myth: Pap Smear can detect ovarian cancer

Fact: Papa test is used for diagnosing cervical cancer, however, ovarian cancers are not diagnosed by pap tests.

3.Myth : Women who underwent hysterectomy do not get ovarian cancer

Fact: During a hysterectomy, a surgeon removes the uterus and usually the cervix. In some cases, the fallopian tubes and ovaries are removed. If one or both ovaries are left intact, ovarian cancer is possible. There’s a very small chance of the disease, even when the ovaries are removed.

4.Myth : Raised CA 125 always indicates ovarian cancer

Fact: Cancer Antigen 125 (CA 125) is a non-specific marker not to be used alone in the diagnosis of ovarian carcinoma. Elevated CA125 levels can be found in many non-cancerous conditions like fibroids, endometriosis, tuberculosis, benign ovarian cysts. Also, many patients with ovarian cancers will have normal CA 125 levels. Hence, no decision should be based on only CA 125 levels. More important than the CA 125 levels is the radiologic imaging of the abdomen and pelvis with ultrasound/MRI/CT scan.

