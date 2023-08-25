Home

Misogyny 2.0: Pakistani YouTuber And Actor Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Bhayanak’, Make Sleazy Remark on Ameesha Patel – Internet is Shocked!

Famous Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali and actor Moammar Rana received major backlash after a clip of their misogynistic conversation during Ali's podcast went viral.

Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali’s recent podcast with Pakistani actor Moammar Rana has riled up the internet. The renowned personalities’ misogynistic conversation about Priyanka Chopra and Ameesha Patel has drawn major backlash. In a viral video, Ali and Rana can be heard calling Priyanka ‘bhayanak‘, and even compared her with “maid.” The misogynistic buck just did not stop there, further, the duo also passed sleazy comments about Gadar actress Ameesha Patel.

There is a thin line between humour and derogatory remarks and Ali’s podcast definitely did not see the line. In the viral clip, Nadir asks if the actor has seen anyone ‘bhayanak’ in Pakistan but Rana said no. Ali further probed if he has seen someone like that in India, to which Rana agreed.

MOAMMAR RANA SAYS, ‘DID NOT RECOGNISE PRIYANKA CHOPRA…’

Recounting a short encounter with the global sensation and how his crush on her waned quickly, Rana said that, “It happened to me when I saw Priyanka Chopra. I didn’t know, we were sitting (at an event). A woman came and sat on my side. We were talking amongst ourselves and then I moved forward and backwards abit, wondering where I should go. After a while, she got up and left. I inquired about who she was.” Adding his bit, Nadir chimed in and said, “Maid hai ki kya hai?”

The actor added, “The person I asked told me, ‘You didn’t recognize her?’ I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated just next to me!

In an absurd humour trying to break the fourth-wall-like reaction, Ali also compared Chopra with “black salt” implying her complexion.

MENTALLY OF COMMON PAKISTANI MEN.. convo made me so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/Umawzay4Gd — Pakiza Amir🦋 (@amir_pakiza) August 23, 2023

RANA CALLS AMEESHA PATEL ‘TRUE BEAUTY’

It is said that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, or does it? In a world where we speak about the importance of inner beauty and trying to do away with vain beauty standards, there are people who still hold on to the face value only.

In the podcast, Rana said that he admired Patel for her genuine beauty. When asked what according to him makes her beautiful, the actor talked about her facial aspect only. Smirking, Ali sort of teased him with the song, Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho and the two burst into laughter. Moammar further added, “Do I have to tell you everything?”

INTERNET IS FURIOUS, CHECK OUT SOME REACTIONS

One user commented on Ali’s Instagram account, “Not a fan of PC but you legit have no class! Your language is just so shameful. “Kala namak” “maid” “Bhayanak” – are you really serious? Plus, a maid is not someone below you, stop addressing it in a derogatory manner!

Wallah Shameful!” (sic)

Nadir Ali & his equally vile guest Moammar Rana made deeply offensive rac1st & elitist comments on Priyanka Chopra comparing her to a ‘maid’ owing to her complexion. Domestic workers are beautiful, Ms. Chopra is an achiever but the minds of these 2 failed men are HORRIBLY UGLY pic.twitter.com/7tZNUmdOHO — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) August 24, 2023

Another said, “One of the most disgusting interviews. I mean all your interviews are pretty disgusting but damn man, the audacity of you speaking on the looks of people is insane esp women. Ghar mein koi aurat nahi hai shayad lagta hay.

Have some shame.”

Never liked Moammar Rana anyway. Cheapster https://t.co/n4k3VPaeCM — Nomi Ansari (@nkansari92) August 24, 2023

A third added, “The host is looking for spice and injecting such harsh words as maid, bhayanak prompting India? Why? Why? Why is colour disgrace a power tool for men or women.”

When will this misogyny end? When will people learn to own up to their positions and be mindful of their demeanours? This is 2023, this is a ‘progressive world’, unfortunately this is still a world where public figures, to whom people look up to, continue to say such insensitive and misogynistic things.

