Period Rash? 5 Ways to Treat That Itch Naturally

Using sanitary pads might result in itchy, unpleasant rashes. Here are some natural ways to treat that period itch:

Period Rash: Periods are seen as a hassle since you have to deal with cramps for four days and change tampons or sanitary napkins. Pad rash is another unpleasant condition. Today, sanitary pads (absorbent objects used during menstruation to absorb the blood from the vagina) come in a variety of styles, from scented ones to maxi pads. The chemical in these pads, however, may irritate the skin if you have sensitive skin. You frequently have rashes on your thighs and vaginal region after using pads all day. These unpleasant, itchy rashes can lead to inflammation. Along with being painful, it will make you grumpy and agitated.

HOW TO GET RID OF PERIOD RASH NATURALLY?

Choose a Good Sanitary Pad: Women have a busy life, whether they are working in a corporate office or she is a homemaker, she is always on the go. Running around at home and the office may cause rashes due to rubbing the pad against the skin. To prevent pad rash, use light and soft pads. A good sanitary pad will help you to prevent painful rashes. Change Regularly: It is essential to change your pad regularly. It is not healthy to continuously use the same pad for a long period of time. If you are a working lady or a student, do not wait till you reach home for changing the pad. Using the pad for a longer time period can cause infections. So, change your pad regularly to avoid rashes and infection. Maintain Hygiene: You should clean the vaginal area using warm water regularly. Do not forget to pat the area dry after the wash. It will help you to keep the area clean and remove germs and bacteria, which cause the infection and rashes. Discontinue using an intimate wash, soap and other personal hygiene products as these can worsen your rashes Use Prescribed Topical Cream: Consult your doctor and use a topical cream prescribed by him. There are different types of rashes and your doctor will know which medicine will give you relief from it. Anti-fungal cream is given for the yeast infection caused by sanitary pads while antiseptic cream is given for the bacterial infection. Apply Powder: Applying powder will help in keeping the area dry. Use it before wearing the pad and after washing the vaginal area. Apply the powder around the vaginal region and inner thighs. Instead of using your regular talcum powder, use antiseptic powder.

Tip: Do not take bubble baths, use synthetic fabric, or wear tight clothing. Using a tampon/menstrual cup or a different type of pad is another option. During your period, you may also use organic cotton pads.

In order to rule out other disorders that could be causing similar symptoms, it is crucial to have your rashes examined by a doctor.

