Postpartum Arthritis: 5 Ways to Get Relief From Arthritis Pain After Delivery

The postpartum body is affected by pregnancy in a variety of ways that might cause joint discomfort.

Postpartum Arthritis is a kind of arthritis that affects a lot of mothers who have recently given birth. The disorder mostly hits women over the age of 40. Postpartum arthritis is more likely to affect women who have a history of the ailment, are overweight, or suffer from specific medical disorders (such as diabetes). Did you know that the disorder, which is brought on by hormonal changes during pregnancy, can cause joint discomfort, stiffness, inflammation, and knee pain after delivery?

Women who had arthritis before becoming pregnant can have relief from it during this time. This is due to the possibility that during pregnancy, the immune system may become inactive and arthritic symptoms may go away. However, these symptoms might return after delivery.

5 WAYS TO GET RID OF ARTHRITIS PAIN POST DELIVERY

Core Workout: Exercise can assist to enhance the range of motion and to strengthen the muscles around the joints. Starting off gently and building up gradually is crucial. Before beginning an exercise regimen, see a physician or physical therapist. Healthy Diet: Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables might help you manage your arthritis. It has been seen that avoiding foods like processed meat, alcohol, coffee, and oily food helps relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms after the baby is delivered. Hot/Cold Therapy: Applying heat or ice to the injured joint might assist to lessen discomfort and swelling. Several times a day, try using an ice pack or heating pad for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. Weight Loss: It’s crucial to keep a healthy weight in order to lessen joint tension. Even a small weight loss can help someone who is overweight. Stay Active: You can also manage your arthritis symptoms by obtaining adequate calcium and vitamin D and engaging in yoga and other stretching and balance activities.

If postpartum joint discomfort persists or worsens, one should visit a doctor. An underlying medical issue that requires additional care, such as carpal tunnel syndrome or hyperthyroidism, may be indicated by severe discomfort.

