Any expecting woman who is experiencing her first pregnancy enjoys the thought of discovering her baby bump. Additionally, it also marks the beginning of a woman's pregnancy and parenting.

Pregnancy 101: When do Expecting Moms Start Gaining Weight?

Pregnancy 101: Your body is getting ready to birth your tiny bundle of joy. Various bodily areas are put on weight during pregnancy, nursing, and nutrition storage. Due to an enlarged uterus, the placenta, and amniotic fluid, your breasts may grow in size and gain roughly 1.5 kilograms, while you also gain about three kilograms overall. Depending on the woman’s body mass index (BMI) before becoming pregnant, the weight increase may differ from one woman to the next. However, you must keep an eye on when and how much weight you are acquiring. Overeating can have detrimental effects on both you and your unborn child. So it’s crucial to understand how much weight gain is regarded as healthy and how to get there.

The National Research Council and the Institute of Medicine expert panel have published the first guidelines outlining the recommended weight increase during pregnancy and how it impacts both your and your unborn child’s health. About 26% of your overall pregnancy weight gain will be attributed to the newborn.

When do you start gaining weight during pregnancy?

Usually, a pregnant woman starts gaining weight during the later period of the first trimester. The weight gain is mainly due to water retention and it stays minimal during this initial phase. During the first month, there is no or little increase in the weight. If the woman is suffering from severe nausea and morning sickness, then she may lose some weight during the first couple of months.

An increase in weight is not an early sign of pregnancy because most of the time the weight gain is not very evident prior to the second trimester. The highest weight gain happens during the second trimester. Pregnant women also put on weight during the third trimester but this may slow down in the last month.

If you feel you have passed the specified weeks but are still not showing, there is currently no need for concern. It is entirely typical for your pregnancy baby bulge to start appearing later.

Finding a doctor you can rely on to answer some really uncomfortable questions is ideal. Leaning on your OB-GYN for advice and support is essential to reducing pregnancy anxiety.

