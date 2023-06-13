Home

Pregnancy Dos And Don’ts: 9 Foods Every Expecting Mother MUST AVOID

Pregnancy Dos And Don'ts: You might not be aware of how foods impact your health or that of your child. Learn which foods to avoid while pregnant.

Pregnancy Dos And Don’ts: Numerous hormonal changes, mood fluctuations, nausea, digestive discomfort, acid reflux, and constipation are common throughout pregnancy. Eating a variety of healthy meals is essential for you and your unborn child when you are pregnant. During pregnancy, a person needs more water and vitamins that are fat-soluble. This comprises, among other things, the vitamins B12, A, and D, choline, and folate. However, there are several foods you should avoid eating while pregnant because they might harm your health or the health of your unborn child.

9 FOODS EVERY WOMAN MUST AVOID DURING THEIR PREGNANCY

Mercury Fish: Mercury is a highly toxic element. Fish can accumulate high amounts of mercury. Therefore, it is best to avoid high-mercury fish while pregnant and breastfeeding. High-mercury fish include shark, swordfish, perch, mackerel, tuna, tilefish, and marlin. Undercooked or Raw Fish/Meat: Raw fish or meat, especially shellfish, can cause several infections. Some of these can cause adverse health effects and harm both you and your baby. Raw Eggs: Raw eggs or any foods that contain raw eggs should be avoided because of the potential exposure to salmonella. Excess Vitamin A-Rich Foods: Consuming too much vitamin A (green leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, organ meats), especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, can lead to congenital malformations and miscarriage. Too Much Caffeine: Limit caffeine intake to under 200 mg per day. High caffeine intake during pregnancy may limit a baby’s growth and cause low birth weight. Raw Sprouts: Raw sprouts may be contaminated with bacteria. Only eat them thoroughly cooked. Unwashed Produce: Fruits and vegetables may be contaminated with harmful bacteria. It is important to thoroughly wash these before use. Unpasteurized Milk And Cheese: Raw milk, unpasteurized cheese, and soft-ripened cheeses can contain an array of harmful bacteria. Alcohol: Avoid all alcohol. Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and foetal alcohol syndrome.

Tip: There are some foods that are healthy to consume, but you must be careful not to consume them in excess.

