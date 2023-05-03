Home

Pregnancy Tips: 7 Essential Lifestyle Changes To Deal With Acid Reflux During Pregnancy

Pregnancy Tips: Digestive issues can be a common problem discomforting the daily lives of expecting mother. Here are few lifestyle tweaks that might help alleviate some of this stress.

Pregnancy Tips: Pregnancy is a unique experience for all mothers. Embarking on this journey is as beautiful as challenging it can be. every women has her own narratives women around pregnancy. It is that time of life when ghar ke nuske, neighbours advice pour like an inexhaustible resource. While expecting is ascribed as this rosy pink picture, ask the mother, how uncomfortable and health woes it may entail. One such common issue can be the digestive woes and acid reflux a common one in the lot. Feeling full, chest burn, burping etc are few complaints pregnant women talk about and these symptoms may be triggered either after eating something or when there had been a long gap between two meals.

Acid reflux refers to over production of acids in the stomach and when it goes back to the oesophagus. If this is a constant occurence, it may be attributed as Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Lifestyle Changes to Deal with Acid Reflux During Pregnancy

Now, the question is, how do expect moms manage and prevent this discomfort? Lifestyle is key to our health and by making a few tweaks, episodes of uncomfortable acid reflux can be lowered:

Reduce consumption of oily and spicy food Eat healthy, nutrient-rich diet and having something at frequent intervals may help Try to maintain a gap of 1-2 hours before your meal and sleep Always eat with an upright posture Stay hydrated. It is the golden rule to have a proper intake of fluid. Pregnant women should drink around three litres of water or more every day Walking is essential. A 15-minute walk is a must. Do not self-diagnose anything. Always consult your doctor for any concerning discomfort. Stop smoking right away.

While these are some generic lifestyle changes. It is always best to consult a doctor. Especially if the symptoms of acid reflex get severe and if a pregnant women experience puking, diarrhoea or anything else, call your doctor right away.

This article is for the generic purposes only and is no subsititu toa professional doctor’s advice.

