Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Underwear’ Remark Exposes The Sexist Reality of Film Industry, And How!

Priyanka Chopra has spoken up about a Bollywood incident in which a producer demanded to see her underwear.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented and hardworking stars in the industry. During the promotion of her movies and TV shows, she has been boldly and publicly expressing her opinions. Priyanka Chopra spilt the beans about her early days in Bollywood. After being pushed into the corner by Bollywood biggies that caused her to leave the Bollywood industry, PeeCee recently talked about going through a ‘dehumanising moment.’ Priyanka recalled that has been exposing various aspects of her unpleasant encounters.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA RECALLS ‘DEHUMANISING MOMENT’

During her interview with Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra said, “This may have been 2002 or ’03. I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously, that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear.’ Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

“He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanising moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important,” she concluded. Priyanka Chopra paid back the production after she exited the movie within two days. Talking about the director, she said, “I just couldn’t look at him every day.”

STOP OBJECTIFYING WOMEN!

In order to make the scenes as secure as possible, there has to be fundamental respect for the performers involved. Female performers may conduct intimate moments with their own will, but this does not give them the right to be objectified and sexualized due to their decision. How is it acceptable to take them for granted or treat them with disrespect because they are willing to do daring situations? The fact that female actresses agree to take part in provocative situations does not give directors the right to make them perform in ways that are uncomfortable for them.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s statement?

