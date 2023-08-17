Home

Ranbir Kapoor Asks Alia Bhatt to Remove Her Lipstick, And Here is Why People Are Calling it Toxic

Alia Bhatt's recent revelation about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor has stirred a controversy with a major of the internet calling out Kapoor as a red flag.

Alia Bhatt is a free-spirited woman with fortitude who is climbing the ladder upwards and forwards only. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s video went viral where she shared what a small banter between the couple looks like. She talked about how her husband Ranbir Kapoor asks her to wipe off the lipstick she wears. That video of seconds enraged the internet with several people calling out this as ‘toxic’. Wondering how did this come out of the blue? Well, it started with a small video of 20-25 seconds where Alia Bhatt opened up about her beauty and make-up routine that gives that natural glow we all crave for.

What is the controversy about?

Vogue India published a small video of Alia Bhatt discussing her beauty care, her favourite lip shade and more. The Rocky and Rani actress has girls falling for her skincare regime. She also revealed her quirky little way of wearing lipsticks. And this is the moment that put Ranbir Kapoor in the light once again.

Bhatt said, “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn’t my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.” As soon as the video went up on social media, Bhatt’s fans flooded the post with comments asking the actor to ‘wake up’ and understand that she was in a toxic marriage.

Here is what netizens think:

There are always two sides to a coin, while some people are admiring their banter as”cute,” some people find it a toxic trait.

This triggered her fans and started calling out Ranbir Kapoor as toxic and a red flag in the relationship that Alia Bhatt should acknowledge. The comment section of the video was flooded with comments that blatantly called out Ranbir as a red flag. One user wrote, ” Ranbir does sound like a toxic husband!.” another said, ” he more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this.”

Ranbir Kapoor has a proven history to be toxic and immature. I don’t understand why at the first place Alia wanted to be with him !! ( sorry I have really strong opinions about him, I don’t like him at all) — Monali Dambre (@monali_dambre) August 16, 2023

A third Instagram user said, “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it’s cute but it’s not. Her husband doesn’t like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she’s narrating, it smells like misogyny.” (sic)

Asking Alia to wipe off her lipstick might seem innocent (it actually isnt) but given Ranbir’s toxic history, this is a major red flag.

This marriage could possibly be an episode of Made in Heaven.#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor — Vaan ( Inactive era ) (@SavageLeeCooper) August 16, 2023

Everytime she talks about Ranbir Kapoor, he sounds like a big red flag and sadly Alia thinks his problematic & controlling behaviour is cute and okay with it. Alia Bhatt deserves better then that toxic misogynist man child she is married to! https://t.co/RepCEZzwdV — Amena (@AmenaAAzeez) August 16, 2023

Why is it Problematic?

This is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor came under fire for his toxic and misogynistic comments. On different occasions at different points in time, his fee statement, even though in jest has been misogynistic or bordered on the same. Following the incident, older videos of him making similar remarks came out adding fuel to the fire.

But why exactly people are calling in toxic? Male domination in a relationship is a glaring sign that patriarchy still exists. From time immemorial, married women are considered the “ideal wives” if they make comprises for their husbands and do as they ask.

Asking your partner to dress a certain way always is not a sign of a healthy relationship. A healthy relationship allows the people involved to be themselves and grow together. Living in 2023, everyone has the freedom to live life by their rules and not give enough power to someone else have control over them.

Therefore, Ranbir asking Alia to remove her lipstick appears to be a situation where a woman is asked to make a comprise or change her doings just because her husband disapproves of it. The question of free will comes into play that supposedly is being compromised and that is what has got internet trolling the couple.

Recently, in an ‘Ask me Anything’ session on Instagram, Alia Bhat shared how Ranbir Kapoor is her “happy place cuz I can be my truest most authentic self with him…”

While everyone has their own narrative to speak and live, today, we all strive for a better world wishing to unfurl more green flags and less toxic spaces.

