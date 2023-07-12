Home

Rasika Dugal Talks About How Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur is Breaking Stereotypes | Exclusive

Who didn't love Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur? During an exclusive conversation with Rasika, she talked about how her character in the popular show is breaking stereotypes.

Rasika Dugal has contradicted preconceptions and questioned cultural norms by portraying strong-willed women. She has made a name for herself by playing passionate, powerful women; some are loud, while others exude authority in quiet. Her nuanced performances in each project have helped her be where she is right now. Rasika Dugal opened up about being stereotyped in the industry during our exclusive conversation for the promotion of her supernatural thriller Adhura with her. She also revealed how the cunning and unapologetic Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur, broke stereotypes.

In addition to Beena Tripathi, Rasika Dugal has played a variety of roles including a protective mother in ‘Hamid,’ police officer Neeti Singh in ‘Delhi Crime,’ and a supportive wife in ‘Manto.’ She revealed that she used to enjoy being stereotyped in the industry initially but things have changed over time. She said, “Initially I was very happy to be stereotyped because I was like the moment people will think of that one part they will only think of me.”

The Mirzapur actress, who has also experimented with various genres and roles, added, “Earlier I was okay with being that (stereotyped) but now I always crave more than that.”

“I feel like agar upar upar se even if the part might be similar in terms of they look maybe or the way they’re designed visually but every script is different, every director is different and everyone has a different vision and it turns out to be a different part. You can’t play the same part in two different films that never happens”, Rasika Dugal concluded.

HOW BEENA TRIPATHI FROM MIRZAPUR BROKE STEREOTYPES? RASIKA DUGAL REVEALS

Rasika Dugal played the multifaceted, gray character of Beena Tripathi, who is a homemaker in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Beena, Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, is depicted to be a strong-willed individual who takes advantage of social conventions to manipulate the males in the patriarchal Tripathi family. Beena Tripathi deftly uses every single male character to her benefit after years of anguish at the hands of a male-dominated household.

Talking about her role in the popular action-crime thriller, Rasika Dugal said, “Beena Tripathi is really a character where there was an acknowledgment of a women’s sexuality or a woman as a sexual being. She owns herself so unapologetically and just claims every space that she is in. There is no obvious reason why you should look at her but you do.”

She believed people were writing women parts to actually ape masculine roles that people already glorify and that writing a ‘women-centric script’ was like an act of tokenism and a check in the box but things have changed now.

Mirzapur is an Indian action crime thriller streaming television series produced by Karan Anshuman for Amazon Prime Video. The narrative centers on Akhandanand Tripathi, a mafia don and fictitious ruler of Mirzapur in the Uttar Pradesh district of Purvanchal known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

There has been a significant change in the representation of Indian women in movies. However, more work has to be done to disrupt the current stereotype and create a better one. What do you think?



