Home

Women

Remembering Dianne Feinstein, The Longest-Serving US Senator And Her Trailblazing Political Journey

Remembering Dianne Feinstein, The Longest-Serving US Senator And Her Trailblazing Political Journey

Dianne Feinstein, regarded as the longest serving female US senator passed away at 90. she was counted among the trailblazing leading who conquered all odds and made a mark in American political realm.

Dianne Feinstein, Longest Serving Female US Senator Passes Away at 90 (AP)

Women have experienced their own share of ordeals when traversing the trails of politics everywhere. But, that has never stopped strong women from being the force the change that have always wanted to be. Similar is the story of Dianne Feinstein, US senator who passed away at 90 at her home. Feinstein was a centrist Democrat and champion of liberal causes and broke several gender barriers throughout her three-decade-long political career. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that “we lost a giant in the Senate.”

Trending Now

“As the nation mourns this tremendous loss, we know how many lives she impacted and how many glass ceilings she shattered along the way,” Schumer added. President Joe Biden, who served with Feinstein for years in the Senate, called her “a pioneering American,” a “true trailblazer” and a “cherished friend.”

You may like to read

Gun, Bullet and Blood, How Feinstein Became the Mayor

On 27 November 1978, gunshots were heard through San Francisco City Hall. A conservative former supervisor had assassinated San Francisco’s mayor, George Moscone, and supervisor Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in United States. Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Feinstein explained how she rushed to help Milk.

Feinstein remembered finding Milk’s body, her finger slipping into a bullet hole as she felt for a pulse. It was a story she would retell often in the years ahead as she pushed for stricter gun control measures.

Dianne Feinstein’s Political Journey

Feinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. senator, worked for environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control.

She was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became its first female board president in 1978 post Mascone’s death.

In the Senate, she was one of California’s first two female senators, the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

One of Feinstein’s most significant legislative accomplishments was when the Senate approved her amendment to ban manufacturing and sales of certain types of assault weapons as part of a crime bill that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994.

In 1961, Feinstein was appointed by then-Gov. Pat Brown to the women’s parole board, on which she served before running for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

During the Presidency of Barack Obama, she raised her voice against CIA’s use of torture methods which later was revealed to be true.

Dianne was a fierce debater, a headstrong political leader who brought about several changes in the political history of America. However, she faced her own share of criticism, made her own mistakes which she also accepted.

Towards the end, her health started to decline and hence was absent from several political meetings thereafter.

(With AP inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES