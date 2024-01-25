Home

Women

Republic Day Parade 2024: Meet The 4 Women Leading Different Contingents on The Kartavya Path

Republic Day Parade 2024: Meet The 4 Women Leading Different Contingents on The Kartavya Path

This Republic Day will be etched in history as women will be seen at the helm, leading different contingents

From women’s roles in socio-economic activities to contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux are set to roll down the Kartavya Path highlighting “women empowerment” this Republic Day. The Centre has already announced that the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will be women-centric with ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’ to be the main themes. The tableau from the northeastern state will also feature popular fabrics innovated by Manipuri women. The process of making lotus silk was innovated by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India’s first lotus silk maker.

Trending Now

You may like to read

With different contingents gracing the path, here are few of the women leaders who will take the charge and lead into the R-Day parade.

Major Divya Tyagi

For the first time in the three-centuries old history of Bombay Sappers, a woman officer will be leading the regiment’s all-men contingent at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. For 31-year-old Major Divya Tyagi, who was commissioned into 115 Engineer Regiment of the Corps of Engineers eight years ago, this is a singular achievement. She will lead the contingent, comprising an officer, two junior commissioned officer and 144 Other Ranks, who have been relentlessly practicing hard for the parade for the last six months, an officer told PTI.

Major Tyagi will be the first woman officer to lead the all-men contingent of the Bombay Sappers at the Republic Day parade as the Contingent Commander. The Bombay Sappers draw their origin from the erstwhile Bombay Presidency army of the British Raj. The group has its centre in Khadki. Though the Sappers trace their ancestry back to 1777, when the Pioneer Lascars were raised under the Bombay Presidency, the date of raising of the Group is taken as 1820, when Engineer Lascars were raised and formed into a company designated as Sappers and Miners’ under the Bombay Army.

Shweta Sugathan

This year the contingent will be led by IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan. Sugathan already made a mark last year when she led the contingent (mix of all officers) for the R-Day parade. According to the city police, it follows a policy of recruiting people from the eight states in the northeast to “bridge the gap” between the force and the people from that region. In 2023, Sugathan became the first woman in 48 years to lead a contingent after Kiran Bedi.

Hibu said the Delhi Police has added another feather in its cap this year as the women’s pipe band will be led by a female officer -constable Ruyangunuo Kense. Last year, a female-dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh.

Major Srishti Khullar

This Republic Day will witness history in making as all women Armed Forces Medical Services will march down the Kartayva Path. Stepping into leadership with determination and valour is Major Srishti Khullar, charting a course of inspiration and breaking barriers with every dignified step of the contingent. She is an eye surgeon and paratrooper.

Chunauti Sharma

Showcasing a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in the country’s armed forces, women officers will take the helm of the Indian Coast Guard contingent during this year’s Republic Day parade.

Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma, who has previously marched on the Kartavya Path as part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), expressed her happiness and pride. She said that unlike in the NCC, where women contingents are separate, this year marks a historic moment as women officers take charge of leading the Jawans.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.