Home

Women

RIP Zahara! All About Her Incredible Journey as Celebrated South African Pop-Singer and Women Rights Activist

RIP Zahara! All About Her Incredible Journey as Celebrated South African Pop-Singer and Women Rights Activist

South African pop-singer, Zahara, passed away at 36. She was not just a singer, but a champion of women's rights and activist.

RIP Zahara! All About Her Incredible Journey as Celebrated South African Pop-Singer and Women Rights Activist (Freepik)

South African singer Zahara- Bulelwa Mkutukana– who rose from an impoverished rural background to find rapid fame with multi-platinum selling albums and delivered her unique version of wistful Afro-soul in her country’s isiXhosa language and in English. Unfortunately, the celebrated singer passed away at 36 on December 12. her family said in a statement posted on her official page on X, formerly Twitter. It gave no cause of death, the family said last month that Zahara had been admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed issue and had asked for privacy.

Trending Now

Zahara’s Family Makes Statement About Her Death

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world,” her family said in Tuesday’s statement.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulelwa Mkutukana (@zaharasa)

Zahara’s debut 2011 album “Loliwe” — meaning “The Train” — was certified double platinum and became South Africa’s second-fastest selling album after the 1997 record “Memeza” by Brenda Fassie, an icon of South African music.

Just 23 when “Loliwe” was released, Zahara was a sensation and immediately compared with Fassie, who also died young at 39.

Zahara won 17 South African music awards, was also recognized in Nigeria and was included on a list of the 100 most influential women in the world in 2020 by the BBC. She released four more albums — one of them triple platinum and one platinum.

Zahara’s death prompted reaction from across South Africa, including all major political parties and South Africa’s Parliament, which said in a statement “it was difficult to accept the news of Zahara’s passing” at such a young age.

Zahara became known as South Africa’s “Country Girl,” a testament to her upbringing in the rural Eastern Cape province, but also how her award-winning music came with a highly-effective simplicity; through her voice and an acoustic guitar. Her songs were marked with references to her Christian religion but also to South Africa’s painful history of apartheid, even if she was only a young child when it ended.

In the single “Loliwe” — from the same album — “Loliwe” was the train that carried fathers, brothers and sons to the big city of Johannesburg to find work during the time of racial segregation. Many didn’t return and their families were left to wonder what had happened to them. The song was about “lingering hope,” Zahara said in 2012. But the lyrics also included the phrase “wipe your tears,” which she said urged those left behind to “pick yourself up and look forward.”

It resonated with a new generation of post-apartheid South Africans.

“She inspired us with Loliwe,” South African Music Awards spokesperson and former music journalist Lesley Mofokeng told TV channel Newzroom Afrika. “You could not ignore Loliwe. Her voice could reach the heavens.”

In an interview published by her record label after Loliwe’s release, Zahara said she began playing guitar on her own and wrote the songs for her first album without knowing what the chords were called.

“All along I was just using my ears,” she said.

(With AP inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.