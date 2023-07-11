Home

Women

Saree Not Sorry! Meet Katya Saini, Indian Kiteboarder Creating Splash in Saree

Saree Not Sorry! Meet Katya Saini, Indian Kiteboarder Creating Splash in Saree

Katya Saini is a stunning kite surfer from India who is causing a stir online with her outstanding abilities in a saree - Watch viral video!

Women are outstanding performers who significantly contribute to society’s empowerment. They are viewed as inferior to males not just in India but around the world, yet despite this, they strive to outperform them. Recently, women have been making news for a variety of reasons, including playing football, ice or running a marathon while donning a saree. The popular video featured an Indian woman named Katya Saini, who was kiteboarding while sporting a yellow saree and performing an incredibly inspirational performance on the water.

WHO IS KATYA SAINI, INDIAN KITEBOARDER IN SAREE?

Katya Saini can be seen kiteboarding wearing an Indian saree that has been making waves for all the right reasons. The world’s watchers have been riveted by this blend of culture and adrenaline.

You may like to read

Kiteboarding sensation Katya Saini is also a co-founder of Ocean Nomads, a dive travel firm with offices in Bangalore, India, and a qualified PADI Scuba Diving Instructor. Katya and co-founder Shyam Rao wanted to educate others about the beauties of scuba diving and the fascinating marine life. She has a strong fascination for teaching and a love for the water. Through Ocean Nomads, she has provided chances to discover the undersea realm and learn about its inhabitants while advancing animal biology and conservation.

INDIAN WOMAN GOES KITEBOARDING IN SAREE AND HOW!

Pushpaneesh M posted the video, which featured Padi, Scuba Driving Instructor, and IKO Kite Instructor. The woman was getting ready for kiteboarding, donning her safety gear, and then entering the water in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The caption on the video reads, “Saree not sorry I did it 🤷🏽‍♀️ Promoting Kiteboarding in India. Filmed and edited by the super talented @nichefilms My girls ♥️ @r.ocean.i and @anaina.k.motha thanks for making this happen, I couldn’t have done it without you! If you want to learn to kite in India too, get in touch with @aquaoutback (sic).”

Katya Saini’s Viral Kiteboarding Video:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Saini (@katyasaini)

Since the beginning of the All India Kiteboarding competition’s women’s division, Katya Saini of Aqua Outback has consistently held the lead. She surpassed her rivals, Keona Ranjini of PKA coming in second with a score of 11.0, while she had a stellar net score of 6.0. The team’s extraordinary abilities and tenacity are shown in Avishma Matta’s third-place finish in the competition, also from Aqua Outback.

WHAT IS KITEBOARDING, ADVENTURE SPORT GAINING POPULARITY?

Kiteboarding is an adventure sport that combines the power of the wind, the turbulence of the water, and deft kite handling. In order to traverse between air and water, the adventure sport needs great physical stamina, good body balance, and technical proficiency. The kite is extremely difficult to manoeuvre and control, especially as it ascends higher in the sky.

Given the difficulty of the sport, the woman’s ability to participate in it while donning a saree and managing the tides demonstrates her exceptional competence as a kiteboarder.

Many women are making continuous efforts to liberate themselves from the constraints of social exclusion and cultural bias.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES