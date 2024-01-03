Home

Women

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: How India’s First Female Teacher Broke the Glass Ceiling And Led Feminist Movement From the Front

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: How India’s First Female Teacher Broke the Glass Ceiling And Led Feminist Movement From the Front

Savitribai Phule is regarded as the first feminists of India who broke stereotypes at a time when 'women's rights' was not even considered a thing.

Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: How India's First Female Teacher Broke the Glass Ceiling And Led Feminist Movement From the Front

Savitribai Phule was one of the first feminists in India. The trailblazer from Naigaon broke several stereotypes and societal stigmas at a time when women’s right was not even considered a concept that needed attention. January 3 marks the birth anniversary of India’s first female teacher who empowered several other women throughout her journey. Phule was not alone in this, her husband, Jyotirao Phule stood by her at every step. Let us take a look at the indelible mark that she has left and how she made a legacy of becoming a pioneer of the early feminist movement in India.

Trending Now

Savitribai Phule’s Legacy as a Pioneering Feminist, Women’s Rights Activist and More

Along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, she established the first school for girls in Pune, Maharashtra, in 1848. It was a groundbreaking initiative that challenged societal norms and paved the way for women’s education.

You may like to read

Savitribai Phule’s work had a profound influence on the feminist movement in India. Her efforts and contributions laid the foundation for women’s empowerment and challenged the deeply entrenched gender inequalities prevalent in society.

Education for Women: Savitribai Phule’s pioneering efforts in establishing the first school for girls in Pune challenged the prevailing norms that denied education to women. Her work emphasised the importance of education in empowering women and enabling them to break free from socio-economic constraints. The recognition of education as a crucial tool for women’s empowerment became a central tenet of the feminist movement in India.

Gender Equality: Savitribai Phule actively advocated for gender equality and challenged patriarchal norms and practices. Her writings, speeches, and activism highlighted the unjust treatment of women and the need for equal rights.

Women’s Rights Advocacy: Savitribai Phule’s fight against social evils and discriminatory practices, such as child marriage, sati, and the purdah system, laid the groundwork for the feminist movement’s focus on women’s rights and the eradication of harmful customs.

Empowerment of Marginalised Women: Savitribai Phule’s work was deeply rooted in the upliftment of marginalised women, particularly those from oppressed castes. She advocated for their rights, and fought against caste-based discrimination.

Overall, Savitribai Phule’s work influenced the feminist movement in India by challenging traditional gender roles, emphasising the importance of education and women’s rights, addressing intersecting forms of oppression, and serving as a role model for women’s empowerment and resistance. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of activists, feminists, and social reformers.

Her courageous efforts in the face of adversity and her unwavering commitment to social justice have made her an icon of women’s empowerment in India. Her work laid the foundation for the feminist movement in the country and continues to serve as a source of inspiration for those fighting for equality and justice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.