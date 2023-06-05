Home

SCAD is an uncommon form of heart attack and is known to affect young women mostly. From symptoms to high-risk factors, here is everything you need to know about it.

Spontaneous coronary artery dissection or SCAD is a severe medical disorder that develops when a cardiac blood artery is torn or ruptures. The blood flow is slowed down when one of the artery’s layers is torn, or the blood simply flows through the rupture and becomes caught between the layers of the wall. Heart attacks are caused by a bulge of trapped blood that occurs when blood flow to the heart is obstructed. Most frequently, it results in cardiac arrhythmia and untimely death.

SCAD heart attacks are distinct from atherosclerosis-related heart attacks, which are more prevalent and result from the buildup of a sticky material called plaque inside your arteries.

Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) Attacks on Women

SCAD can strike either men or women at any age, although it more frequently strikes women in their 40s and 50s. SCAD is more likely to develop during postmenopause or throughout the menstrual cycle. SCAD patients frequently don’t have heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. These risk factors imply that changes in female hormones could be important.

Dear Women,

You might need to limit some physical activity and strength training if you’ve had an arterial rip in order to prevent another one. Additionally, your doctor could advise cardiac rehabilitation, wherein you may strengthen your heart and learn safe workout techniques.

SCAD: 8 Common Symptoms of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection

Chest Ache Fast Pulse in The Chest Arm, Shoulder, Back, or Jaw Discomfort Breathing Difficulty Sweating Tiredness Nausea Dizziness

SCAD: Major Risk Factors Associated With Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection

Gender is unquestionably a significant risk factor for SCAD since it impacts women more than males. Fibromuscular dysplasia causes the cells lining arteries to develop in an uncontrolled manner. SCAD is also influenced by genetic factors such as connective tissue disorders, vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and Marfan syndrome. SCAD and extremely high blood pressure are also related.

Despite receiving good therapy, SCAD can recur either shortly after the initial episode or years afterwards. Due to the damage that heart attacks do to the heart muscle, people with SCAD may also be more susceptible to other cardiac conditions, such as heart failure.

