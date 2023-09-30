Home

Women

Sharon Osbourne, 70-Year-Old American TV Star, Who Switched From Weight Loss Drug to Intermittent Fasting – Know Benefits!

Sharon Osbourne, 70-Year-Old American TV Star, Who Switched From Weight Loss Drug to Intermittent Fasting – Know Benefits!

Sharon Osbourne, a 70-year-old American TV star, has recently gained attention for her significant weight loss by fasting for three days a week.

Sharon Osbourne, 70-Year-Old American TV Star, Who Switched From Weight Loss Drug to Intermittent Fasting - Know Benefits!

Sharon Osbourne, a well-known American TV personality has disclosed her unusual way of living to Daily Mail. She said that she fasts for a few days in order to maintain her weight loss and physical fitness. Despite having a net worth of $220 million, or around 18 billion rupees, Osbourne has resorted to intermittent fasting, which entails skipping meals three days each week. The internet has been surprised by her unique conduct, especially since she is 70 years old when most people prefer to rest and depend on medications.

Trending Now

Who is Sharon Osbourne, American TV Star Making Waves For Her Fitness Regime?

American TV reality star Sharon Osbourne is well known and has an estimated net worth of 18 billion rupees. She is regarded as one of the most costly celebrities in America and has served as a TV program judge for many years. She also functions as a manager of musical acts. Due to her father’s work in the rock and roll industry and music promotion, Sharon grew up in a wealthy family.

You may like to read

Why Did Sharon Osbourne Shift From Weight Loss Drugs to Intermittent Fasting?

The Daily Mail reported on Sharon Osbourne’s dedication to intermittent fasting. The 70-year-old TV star previously tried the quick-acting weight-loss medication Ozymandias, which helped her lose about 13 kg. However, she discovered the medicine did not give her much energy. She asserted that her new approach to intermittent fasting has helped her accomplish both her weight reduction objectives and an improvement in general well-being.

What Are Some of The Benefits of Intermittent Fasting?

Numerous advantages have been identified by research on the subject, including the ability to reverse type 2 diabetes, burn extra body fat, increase lifespan, prevent heart disease, and even counteract cognitive loss brought on by dementia.

You can eat fewer calories while also modestly increasing your metabolism by engaging in intermittent fasting. It is a highly powerful strategy for shedding pounds and visceral fat. According to studies, the body’s oxidative stress and inflammation can be decreased by intermittent fasting. This ought to protect against ageing and the emergence of many illnesses. Numerous heart disease risk variables, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, triglycerides, and inflammatory markers, have been shown in studies to be improved by intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting may offer protection against neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease, according to studies. A metabolic process termed autophagy, which eliminates trash from cells, is triggered by fasting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES