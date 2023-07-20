Home

Sleep Apnea in Women: What Happens When This Sleep Disorder is Ignored For Long?

Due to hormonal changes, women may be more susceptible to sleep apnea during pregnancy, as well as during and after menopause.

Sleep Apnea in Women: Our bodies are renewed and revitalized by a restful and uninterrupted night’s sleep, which also acts as a barrier against a variety of health problems. Unfortunately, many people have difficulty getting enough quality sleep because of their busy schedules, sedentary lives, and irregular eating habits. Did you know that females have a longer average sleep latency, which means it takes them longer to fall asleep? It has been found that women typically have lower-quality sleep than their male counterparts. Women are more vulnerable to micro awakenings, or RERAs (respiratory event-related arousals), which can cause fragmented sleep.

Women may experience different sleep apnea symptoms than males. The symptoms below are more prevalent in women:

Snoring loudly

Dry tongue upon awakening

Early in the day

The inability to fall asleep, also known as insomnia

Hypersomnia, or excessive daytime sleepiness

Inability to concentrate while awake

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SLEEP APNEA IS UNTREATED?

Heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure risk factors can all be exacerbated by untreated sleep apnea. Thought to occur twice more frequently in males, OSA, this gender disparity disappears as women approach menopause. In addition to the risks to your health and well-being (as well as that of your sleep partner), undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea can also be a threat to the general public’s health.

Untreated sleep apnea results in daytime weariness, which can impair focus and attention or cause you to fall asleep accidentally, which may result in mishaps at work or car accidents. According to a report in The New York Times, untreated sleep apnea has been proven to be the root cause of several train crashes where train engineers were found to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

You might not be aware that you have sleep apnea since you don’t snore or experience other typical symptoms. If you have any of these indications or if you have any risk factors for sleep apnea, it is crucial that you consult your healthcare professional.

