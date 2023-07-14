Home

Story of Pragya Prasun, The Acid Attack Survivor Who Has to Fight Everyday Even to Get a Bank Account

In a digital era where clicks and phones dominate the world, where not being online can cost a lot, acid survivors like Pragya Prasun have to even fight for a sim card. In her story of everyday struggles, Pragya comes out stronger everyday and how!

Life takes unexpected turns on unexpected days and at unexpected hours. A similar fate was subjected to Pragya Prasun Singh who was attacked with acid on a fateful day around 2 am in the night en route train journey. Since then, Pragya has been fighting every day of her life. Sometimes it is a fight with society and its schemas, sometimes it is the authorities and the rigid, exclusive systems, and, sometimes it is in a fight with oneself only to come out stronger. On July 12, the acid attack survivor took to social media to voice the predicament she faced when she went out to open her bank account. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Pragya divulged into the details about the challenge she faced while simply trying to open her bank account. She talked about the nuances of the problems acid survivors face in every- day life, her journey and how Shah Rukh Khan fits in the picture.

Living every day, every hour is a struggle in itself but Pragya gets up every day to overcome every moment of it. On July 12, Pragya tweeted on SRK’s account narrating her ordeal. She tweeted, “It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account,” Pragya said in a tweet, tagging SRK and his Meer Foundation. She added, “Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink” (sic).”

Meer Foundation is run by SRK in the name of his father that works for the welfare of acid attack survivors. When asked, why she particularly chose to reach out to SRK and his foundation, Pragya said, “Meer Foundation Ati Jeevan foundation ke sath associated hai. Shah Rukh’s foundation has helped tus to rehabilitate several survivors. Mujhe ye pata hai ki Shah Rukh Khan ko ek empathy hai acid attack survivira ke taraf.”

THE STORY OF PRAGYA PRASUN SINGH

Just 12 days after marriage, a 23-year-old Pragya was travelling by train when something so awful struck that altered her entire life. Around 2 am, screams filled the train as Pragya cried with fiery pain. She was attacked with acid by one of her suitors whom she refused to marry. The attacker was later apprehended while Pragya suffered nearly 47 per cent burn. Since then, after long struggle, Pragya learnt to become comfortable in her skin. She stood up for herself and became a voice for so many.

After undergoing several surgeries every year, Pragya decided to lay the genesis of her own foundation Atijeevan. This foundation became a building, a safe space for acid attack survivors to be. A place where they got those empathetic ears and the help and motivation to move ahead in life.

The lives of acid attack survivors is not a cakewalk. It’s riddled with ordeals at nuanced things that probably several of us cannot even imagine or comprehend. Narrating the details of one such incident, Pragya elaborated on what conspired at the bank.

Why was Pragya unable to open a bank account?

According to Pragya, she was unable to open a new bank account due to KYC rules that only recognise eyes as proof of life. There is no alternate provision for this other than filling out forms physically and then waiting for days to the get job done. ” Logon ka ek-ek ghante mai kaam hojata hai, wahi mujhe ek -ek hafta ya zydad lagta hai,” said Pragya. Due to acid attack, she and several other cannot blink their eye denying them the basic facility to get their KYC done online quickly. For them, these process are still in wraps of beauracracy chaos while for other they have progressed digitally.

‘ I thought I would collapse…’

The founder of Atijeevan further said that this is the same case when trying to get a sim card. Narrating an old incident, Pragya said once she went out to get a new number for her foundation. During the same, she met a similar fate ad this time the staff asked or rather suggested her to get the sim card in name of another person, her husband or a guardian. These maybe just few words but they left a deep mark.

“It was very exhausting emotionally. Aaj mai challis saal ki hoon, do you think mujhe ke guardian ki zaroorat hun ek sim card lene ke liye. Ye bahut hurtful tha statement. It is not fair. I have all the ID and just because mera ek eye blink nahi karta aap aisa suggestion de rhe ho, ” she said.

Furthering speaking about how other survivors just have made peace with the fact that they just can’t avail general services like this, Pragya said, ” I felt hopeless, shop ke bahar mujhe laga ki ma rodungi, I will collapse. I felt so helpless.”

Despite the everyday hustle and hassle of just being a citizen, Pragya’s resilience, and fortitude is commendable. Gathering her experiences and knowledge today she has impacted so many lives. A true harbinger of inspiration, courage and never say die attitude has made Pragya who she is.

It is only because of women like Pragya that the beacon of hope continues to light up and we need more like her everyday.

