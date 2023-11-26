'Pressures of Maintaining Beauty Standards,' Actress Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up on Ageing And Gray Hair - Viral Post

Home

‘Pressures of Maintaining Beauty Standards,’ The Kapil Sharma Show Actress Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up on Ageing And Gray Hair – Check Viral Post

Sumona Chakravarti, The Kapil Sharma Show Actress, recently talked about the unrealistic beauty standards in the industry and how gray hair becomes a scare.

Gray hair I don’t care? That surely is the new way to look at the symbol of wisdom. Ageing is a rite of passage, and that entails certain physiological and biological changes as well. Greying hair is just one of them. However, the gray hair scare is real and many people just can’t stand it. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show Actress Sumona Chakravarti took to her social media account and spoke about the pressurising beauty standards in the industry and why it is important to embrace oneself.

Sumona’s Instagram Post

Social media is the new public forum for everything be it having conversations or starting movements. Sumona uploaded her pictures in monochromes and wrote a long caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Being in the television or film industry is no cakewalk. There is more than just entertainment, it sure has certain unrealistic beauty standards that can have a negative impact on people. The vanity of the looks still exists and even so more for women.

The Ageism Debate

Several actresses have on record talked about how they have faced the ageism debate. How a biological clock keeps ticking for a woman. Her looks, her figure becomes her USP and a way to survive in the industry. Questioning the same, Sumona wrote, ” So what is it with women & aging that society cannot accept?

On the other hand a MAN with a salt & pepper look is sexy , desirable, hot, blah blah. So is it because I’m an actor that i need to constantly keep up with what’s happening in fashion/society?”

While this was much more prevalent in the yesteryears, the industry has evolved but there remain certain said-unsaid remnants of the same.

When Zeenat Aman Flaunted Her Grays

This is not the first time an actress has opened about it. Zeenat Aman is the OG internet sensation people should be following and talking about. The day she stepped into the digital sphere of GenZ realities, she has been the digital queen in the truest sense. With beautifully woven captions and anecdotes to share, it is a delight to be able to be a part of what Zeenat Aman is- a timeless beauty. A few months back, she also talked about embracing oneself and never to have dyed her hair. She even started a challenge that soon became the hottest trend in the town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Sumona emphasises, “So let’s not burden ourselves or each other with unnecessary judgments & the pressures of maintaining beauty standards. Whatever you do (hair colour/botox/marriage, etc etc) – do it because you want to; not because you have/need to. With each passing year the body will change. We have to evolve & learn to accept ourselves & age as beautifully & as gracefully as we can.”

It is 2023 and it is high time we learn to embrace our beauty in every form. Ladies, flaunt your curves, be proud of your gray hair and live life on the dictates of no one but you! Because you are worth it!

