Taylor Swift’s 4th Album Win to Miley Cyrus’s Breakthrough Grammy, 5 Women Who Solely Dominated The Night

This article highlights the female singers who made headlines for their significant victories during Grammy Awards 2024

The Grammy Awards always bring in the big names from the music industry, but this year saw a host of female artists with marvellous wins, both for their talent and stunning style. From Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus, the star-studded evening was indeed a treat for these gorgeous ladies who won our hearts. They truly dominated the 66th annual Grammy Awards and proved a major change for female artists in the music industry. Well, in this article, we have shortlisted the female singers who grabbed headlines for their major victory in the award show.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift became the first artist to win the Grammy’s top prize four times, beating a trio of male legends-Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon-who had three. She made history as she sashayed onto the stage in a strapless Schiaparelli corset gown with Lorraine Schwartz layered diamonds and a statement watch necklace.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was the only double winner on the primetime event, having won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” which was Cyrus’ first career Grammy. Later in the evening, she received the prestigious Best Record of the Year award. Cyrus stunned the Grammys red carpet on Sunday by wearing a gown made of 14,000 gold safety pins.

Lainey Wilson

Country singer Lainey Wilson won her debut Grammy Awards as she won the Best Country Album award for ‘Bell Bottom Country.’ The ‘Yellowstone Star’ singer’s Grammy debut comes after a historic sweep at the 2024 CMA Awards in November, where she won album of the year for Bell Bottom Country, female vocalist of the year becoming the first woman in more than a decade to do so. She arrived in a classic all-black look featuring a crop top with golden buttons, blazer and pants.

Billie Eilish

Billie Ellish won the Best Song award for her contribution to the Barbie track. Doing complete justice to her look, she walked in a pink and Barbie bomber jacket with a tie and loose-fit pants.

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers clinched four awards in the preliminary ceremony at the Grammys. She along with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker from the alt-rock supergroup Boygenius donned matching Thom Browne suits. The coordinated ensembles featured all-white attire adorned with floral embellishments.

