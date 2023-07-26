Home

The Story of Barbie Creator Ruth Handler And How She Named The Doll After Her Daughter

Barbie-The Movie has painted the world pink with its 'Life in plastic is fantastic' like vibe. And here is the origin story of plastic Barbie dolls that were breathed life into by Greta Gerwig on screen.

Meet Ruth Handler, the Creator of Barbie Dolls

“I am a Barbie girl in a Barbie world…” Yes, all of us girls have hummed to this song. Barbie dolls were a part of several of our world while growing up. And now with the Barbiecore fever painting every town, every city pink has reached far and wide, many of those memories come rushing back too. It is only now that the history, evolution and everything about Barbies has become the talk of the town. Barbie-The Movie was one of the highly anticipated movies and made history as Greta Gerwig became the first women director to set a record at the box office. While many of us have watched the movie, many are still ruffling their schedules (may to fit in the Barbieheimer trend), how many of us have thought about its origin? Yes, Mattle sure started Barbie production but it was actually the brainchild of Ruth Handler.

After the movie’s release, suddenly there is a lot of curiosity doing the rounds about the creator of Barbie. Did she feature in the movie or was it her daughter or no one at all? Before we answer that, let’s unravel the origin story of Barbie and how her name was inspired.

RUTH HANDLER, THE CREATOR OF BARBIE DOLLS

Ruth Handler carved a major landmark when she created Barbie dolls. Before Barbie came and dominated so many ours childhood fiction world, children used to play with baby dolls. Eventually, as a mother, Ruth saw her daughter play with the adult paper dolls and that’s when it dawned upon her how these mere toys can have an impact on children growing up.

And this thought led to the origin of Barbie. Say what’s in a name? stories behind name-keeping are often interesting too. Handler’s daughter was the inspiration behind it. Barbara Handler was the inspiration behind the making of the dolls as well as the name Barbie.

During an interview with TIME Gerwig said, “A Barbie movie is only ever going to be a mother-daughter movie on so many levels because it was Ruth Handler and Barbara—that was the relationship.”

Handler along with her husband Elliot Handler co-founded Mattle in 1945. It started as a photo-frame making company that eventually made its way into the toy world. According to report by TIME magazine, Handler pitched the idea of an adult woman doll for children but was disapproved by the executives. Later on a trip to Europe, she came across German doll Bild Lilli which was not for children but apparently very famous in Europe. This propelled the inspiration for Barbie and few years later voila!

While Barbie was inspired by Barbara, Ken’s name was inspired by Handler’s son Kenneth.

Later the company was under wraps for several tax-related controversies. In reality, Ruth was a woman of her own who passed away fighting breast cancer.

Towards the end of her life, Handler reflected on her life as the inventor of an adult-shaped doll and a pioneer in prosthesis. According to the Los Angeles Times, she was fond of saying, “I’ve lived my life from breast to breast.”

IS RUTH HANDLER IN THE MOVIE?

Gerwig portrays Handler as a deity though imperfect. The whole confusion stems from a scene where an old lady is depicted sitting on a bench. Many people assumed her to be Ruth Handler’s daughter Barbara but later it was revealed that it was played by Ann Roth, an Oscar-winning costume designer and a friend of Gerwig’s. And hence, all the speculations end there.

In an interview with TIME, the director also explained that Ruth and Barbie touch hands twice in the movie, once over tea and again at the end of the film. Gerwig modeled the hand touch on the fresco of God giving life to the first man that appears on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Here, Ruth as God instills life not in first man but in woman—specifically a doll who has long been a symbol of what womanhood ought to be (for better or worse).

Barbie-The Movie has received a great response and surely has got several records to the name.

