This International Women’s Day, Diana Penty Promotes Feminism With a Message

With International Women’s Day on the horizon, The Body Shop India teams up with acclaimed model and actress Diana Penty to deliver an empowering message in a short, yet powerful new film. This message encourages women to prioritize self-care and speak up for themselves, embracing an unapologetic stance in the pursuit of their own well-being. Drawing inspiration from brand’s iconic British Rose collection, the film highlights the idea that every woman has the potential to bloom by caring for themselves and helping those around them to grow.

Diana Penty, Indian actress, said, “I’m delighted to partner with The Body Shop, to celebrate International Women’s Day and the exquisite British Rose collection, a personal favorite of mine. As an advocate for ethical beauty, partnering with The Body Shop on this project is a privilege. On Women’s Day, let’s come together to underline the significance of women embracing their strength and leading the way toward a more beautiful world. May the inner radiance of every woman shine bright and relentlessly, inspiring positive change.”



Ms. Harmeet Singh, VP, Product, Marketing & Digital, The Body Shop India, said “At The Body Shop, our commitment to women’s empowerment runs deep, rooted in the visionary spirit of our founder, Dame Anita Roddick. As we honour International Women’s Day, we’re proud to celebrate our feminist heritage. Our iconic British Rose Bath and Body care collection embodies this spirit, going beyond beauty to include self-care and self-love. With Diana Penty as the face of this campaign, we embrace the essence of the modern woman – strong, beautiful, and unapologetically empowered.”

