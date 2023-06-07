Home

This Mehendi Artist From Pushkar is Setting New Benchmark For a Woman’s Unbeatable Spirit, One Henna at a Time!

While this story found its recognition on the internet, there are several other Gudiya living it on the edge.

Story of Gudiya, a Mehndi Artist From Pushkar Who Went Viral

Donning a red ghunghat with the baby in their arms, Gudiya roams the streets of Pushkar looking for a job. An artist by profession, the palm of people’s hands is her canvas and she adorns it with her intricate and unique mehndi or henna designs. Gudiya is probably just like any other mehndi artist on the street trying to make ends meet with a cone of henna. However, a recent video of a woman in clad in traditional attire went viral. A tourist in Pushkar, Inga Rozka, posted a video of Gudiya and her heartwarming story that won the hearts of netizens.

Although narrated from the vantage of a tourist, Gudiya’s story is not just hers but of several other women living on the peripherals of society. Living a life on the edge requires working to the tee to make ends meet to feed families and to survive even if it is just a nook of a city.

Before we dive in how Gudiya is a story of many women, let us first read into her terrain.

Gudiya, Mehndi Artist from Pushkar – A Tale of Several Women | WATCH

These days, sharing story and putting life out there on the internet can turn life around. It has a become a space of many voices. Sharing one such story, Rozka posted a video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psychic | Massage Boston (@inga.rozka)

She wrote,

Gudiya, Jyoti and resilience

We pass by strangers every day, but do we have courage to look into someone else’s eyes, do we have an open heart to listen to their story?

Everyone has one.

Gudiya came to us with a smile and called us sisters. I felt that there is something else you can get besides a bracelet or a drawing on the hand. Gudiya is my age. She has 4 children and the youngest one Jyoti is 6 months old. She lives in the village with no electricity. Her parents have passed away. Her husband is drinking and doesn’t help her much. She can’t leave him.

But she doesn’t complain. She just tells her story the way it is.

I felt a lot of respect for her. She is not begging. She’s putting effort and time into something. Waking up everyday and doing best for her family by going to the city center to work. While she was drawing I was thinking. To what kind of circumstances you can adapt and still be a good human being? How much resiliency you are able to have to live like this?

What kind of life is awaiting for baby Jyoti? Will he be able to get out of poverty? Get proper education? See the world outside his hometown and state?

But for now he is sleeping peacefully in the arms of my friend in front of Holy Lake in Pushkar while his mother is trying to make money for a living. Jyoti means Divine light. He will be taken care of. His mothers love can conquer anything in this life. Your lives touch for a short period of time.

Same, but yet so different

You leave with a beautiful Mehendi, that will be a reminder to appreciate what you have and inspiration to be a better person for others no matter what you are going through.

Working to feed herself and her child, Gudiya chose to lobby the streets of Pushkar rather than begging on the same stones. And this is just not her, unfortunately, there are several other women, and families where the designated, “bread winner”, the “man” of the house drowns his responsibilities in alcohol and just one person carries the burden of everything. In rural areas, there is still a lot that requires progress.

What is hurtful is that ” she does not complain.” Or maybe, she does not have a choice, maybe she just cannot complain. And this buck does not stop here. It is not just Gudiya many other women like her who endure the hardships of patriarchy and double deprivation.

what makes these women stronger is their resilience and how they chose to work with dignity with their heads held up high.

