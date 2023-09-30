Home

US Woman’s Funeral-Themed Pregnancy Announcement Has Left Netizens in a Fix, Here is Why – Check Viral Pics

A woman in US has left the internet baffled with her unique funeral-themed pregnancy announcement. While the pics have gone viral, netizens are in a fix about the idea.

US Woman's Funeral-Themed Photoshoot For Pregnancy Announcement

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey that women embark on. In the contemporary era, it is all glorified. Millennials plan out unique ways to announce their happiness on social media. It has become a thing now. Beyond the walls of the house and family members, it is a full ceremony (almost). While some have flowers, games, or cute little tees to make the announcement, women from the US just took this to another level. In a bizarre happening Cheridan Logsdon shared a funeral-themed photoshoot to share the news of her baby. Yes, you read that right! A funeral themed shoot to announce the news of a new life being nurtured!

FUNERAL-THEMED PHOTOSHOOT TO ANNOUNCE PREGNANCY – SEE VIRAL IMAGES.

She shared a post on Facebook and captioned it, ” R.I.P to being kid free! 🥲 At the ripe age of 23, the young and turnt, rich auntie has finally transitioned over to a mother. All jokes aside, I’m truly excited to start this new chapter in my life! Still can’t believe it but it’s growing on me, iykyk 🤣 Family & friends, save the date: 10/8 is my gender reveal! (sic)”

Since the photos were shared, the images have gone viral on the internet. People are amused, baffled and confused all at the same time.

INTERNET REACTS TO FUNERAL-THEMED PHOTOSHOOT

While several people have praised her unique way and focused on congratulating her, there were certain users who did not hop on aboard.

One user wrote, ”This is so cute and hilarious. congratulations doll. welcome to motherhood. we really are doing this mommy shit though, black is beautiful btw Queen.” Another commented, ”This is so cute and hilarious.”

Later, she also acknowledged her haters in a separate post, and wrote, ”So I made my pictures public so friends and family could share it… now it’s random strangers commenting nonsense but I actually have nothing but time so tread lightly.”

However, some were not very much on board and wrote, ”Now I gotta come up with something just as different for the maternity shoots & yes with an S because there will be multiple.” “I thought the baby died,” another user wrote.

What is your take on this unique photoshoot?

