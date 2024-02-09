Home

Viral Videos: Empowered Bhartiya Nari Sets a Unique Trend with Stylish Pull-Ups at the Gym – Clips Showcase Strength and Elegance!

A woman in saree at a gym is not a common sight. This aerial artist is already inspiring women to be the version of themselves and how!

What is your gym outfit? Some branded athleisure wear? Well, we all look for comfortable wear that is stretchable and light. But it is not every day that we wil spot a fitness enthusiast in a saree! Yes, you read that right—a woman in a saree at a gym. Yes, a scene like this surely makes heads turn. A recent video of an aerial artist doing pulls up in a saree has gone viral on the internet.

Nandini Shetty, an aerialist, model and actor (as her bio reads) takes fitness pretty seriously as she regularly share her practice videos on her social media. Recently, she posted a video of herself working out in a saree, which has garnered immense love and support.

WOMEN DOING PULL-UPS IN SAREE- WATCH

Shetty wrapped herself in a beautiful and simple white and red saree and captioned the post, “What a little bit of showing up everyday looks like”.

One user commented, “So clean pull-ups on Saree and that’s a bhartiya naari.” Inspired by her video, another user commented, ” want to do this someday!!!! B.” The video has already garnered over 822K views and over 74K likes and counting.

However, this is not the first time a woman has taken to the fitness space in six yards of wear. Earlier videos have surfaced where women are seen doing weight and strength training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Singh (@reenasinghfitness)

This digital creator who goes by the name Reena Sing has her feed filled with exercising videos in saree.

While people get inspired and hail this move, few netizens warned caution about it as well. There is a school of thought that appreciates it but also says that sarees can be a little dangerous while exercising. One must be mindful with machines and make sure they do not stumble and tumble.

At the end of the day it is all about being safe and being yourself. There are no rules to fashion, one should just be in peace and comfort with what they wear. Just because it is not the norm that does not mean that it is wrong or cannot be done.

Eshna Kutty, a flow artiste with hula hoops put this beautifully and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty)

So, ladies, do what makes you, you. Be yourself, and be safe!

