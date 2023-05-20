Home

Women

Vitamin D to Mammogram, 6 Tests Important For Mothers For Healthier Lifestyle

Vitamin D to Mammogram, 6 Tests Important For Mothers For Healthier Lifestyle

Early detection and being constantly aware of what is happening inside your body is always better.

Mothers are always on their toes to take care of their children, family, and friends. However, when it comes to taking care of their own health, they tend to lag behind. While working moms get overwhelmed in balancing work and personal life, housemakers in the midst of their morning-to-night home managing schedules lose track of their own health. However, with the emergence of technology and diagnostic services available 24×7 on your smartphone, monitoring health has become effortless.

Therefore, mothers must not overlook their health and should undergo these ten essential tests, thereby, pre-empting any potential health-related complications and ensuring timely intervention suggested by Dr Monica Malik, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, at Apollo 24|7, and Apollo Hospitals, Sector 26, Noida.

You may like to read

6 Medical Test For All Mothers

Diabetes: The prevalence of diabetes in Indian women stands at 7.5 per cent which makes it imperative to regularly get their blood sugar levels checked. Diabetes can adversely impact triggering long-term complications in women’s health, particularly through their various phases including pregnancy, post-partum, lactation, and menopause. To diagnose diabetes, you can go for blood tests such as fasting plasma glucose (FPG) test, oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), and glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) test. Thyroid: Thyroid tests are equally important for women, however, often ignored. It impacts the health of women in numerous ways. Sometimes sudden weight gain or weight loss can be a significant indicator of the thyroid condition. Tests to undergo for thyroid include TSH (Thyroid-stimulating hormone) test or the T4 (Thyroxine) test or the overall thyroid profile test. Vitamin D: Since women require sufficient levels of Vitamin D for healthy bone growth and an efficient immune system, as well as for protection against diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer, it is crucial for women to check their Vitamin D levels. As women age, their ability to produce Vitamin D decreases, which can lead to pain in limbs, frequent fractures, or low bone density. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a physician for testing, especially if any of these symptoms are noticed. Pap Smear: To ensure early detection of cervical cancer, women over 30 years old should visit their gynaecologist regularly for a full pelvic exam and a Pap smear test. Indian women can avoid this preventable cause of death by receiving the HPV vaccine, which is recommended for girls under 14 years of age in a two-dose regimen. Even if vaccinated, women who have been sexually active for more than 3 years should still undergo a Pap smear test as advised. Mammogram: Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths in India, emphasising the importance of early detection. Every woman should undergo regular screenings, including a yearly mammogram for those over 40 and monthly self-examinations. Expert examinations can identify issues like lumps, pain, or discharge, and seeking professional help is recommended when in doubt. Bone Mineral Density Test: Women are frequently affected by osteoporosis, which weakens and makes their bones fragile. This condition worsens after menopause due to lower oestrogen levels, which impacts bone formation and maintenance. To identify the bone’s strength and the risk of fractures, women who have attained menopause or have had a fracture are advised to undergo a bone mineral density test called the DEXA scan. Experts suggest undergoing this test every five years once a woman turns 40.

These six tests can play a significant role in transforming the health of every mother’s life. Remember prevention is certainly better than cure. Apart from these, hypertension, blood count, cholesterol, allergies test can also be included in the list. Therefore, early detection and being constantly aware of what is happening inside your body is always better.

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.