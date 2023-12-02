Home

What are ‘She’ Destinations’ and How Kerala is Providing a Safe Space For Solo Women Travellers?

Kerala tourism has taken an initiative to launch the concept of 'She Destinations' for solo female travellers. Here is all you need to know about it.

Travelling is a liberating experience. It is not just about unwinding in nature or exploring new cultures, sometimes is just about exploring yourself. Travelling has different meanings for different people. But sometimes for women it can be a little challenging. Especially for solo female travellers. Safety becomes a concern. Therefore, the state of Kerala, ahs introduced a concept of ‘She Destinations.’

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas talked about the state tourism mission to create women-friendly and safe zones around the villages and destinations across. Riyas detailed introducing a five-year plan (2022-2027) chalked out by the State Planning Board to make Kerela a women-friendly tourism site.

“This concept, under our responsible tourism mission, plans to create safe and women-friendly tourism zones around Kerala. The all-women tour packages, which will include food, accommodation, transport and guide, will be operated by women, he’s said speaking with India Today.” his agenda will also leverage technology and curate a digital application for women’s use.

In the past two years, many villages in Kerala have emerged as potential ‘She’ destinations. Kollengode, already a popular film shooting location in Palakkad district, figured in Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra’s list of 10 most beautiful villages of India, attracting tourists. Likewise, Kandallur, Vattavada, Maravanthuruthu, Kadalundi and Aymanam villages are being seen as ideal ‘She’ destinations.

“We are shortlisting the destinations to provide training to women entrepreneurs. An app will also be designed exclusively for women travellers,” said Riyas. According to him, the project will be rolled out within a year and Rs 4.75 crore had been earmarked for it for 2023-24.

The plan also aims to introduce women-centric travel packags and tours operated by women tour guides along with training provided in a way that helps assist women travellers in the state.

‘She’ destinations will have women-friendly tourism zones with all-women tour packages, training women travellers operators, with food, accommodation, transportation, and guides operated by the women for the women. The project will also design an app exclusively for women travellers, Riyas told India Today.

