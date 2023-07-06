Home

Women

What Are The Struggles of Being An Elder Daughter And How to Deal With It?

What Are The Struggles of Being An Elder Daughter And How to Deal With It?

Do you continue to smile even though you are worried or sad? Do you ignore your mental and physical well-being to care of others? Do you apologise even if it wasn't your fault? - These are just some of the struggles of being an elder daughter.

What Are The Struggles of Being An Elder Daughter And How to Deal With It?

An elder daughter is in a special position in the family being the oldest kid. The day your parents introduce you to your younger sibling is a turning point in your life because, from that point forward, you are supposed to be the ideal role model for all of the family’s children. Even if you get to rule over your siblings, frighten them with all the bizarre things. Every older daughter carries an unnoticed additional burden on her shoulders that may have an impact on her physical and emotional health. Unfortunately, the idea has gained acceptance, and the damaging impacts on health are disregarded.

WHAT ARE THE STRUGGLES OF BEING AN ELDER DAUGHTER IN THE FAMILY?

Several Twitter users shared different posts on what it means to be an elder daughter. One of the users wrote, “Being an eldest daughter means that if sth traumatic happens at home, you gotta bury it within the deepest corners of your mind & instead ensure that everybody’s okay. leaves you with sm unprocessed trauma that at times u cant even recognise where your triggers are stemming from (sic).” Another user said, “Ah, being the eldest daughter is like being the superhero of the family! You get to test-run all the rules, break in your parents for the younger siblings, and even pave the way for future generations of awesomeness. Embrace your honorary ‘CEO of Siblingdom’ 🙃(sic).”

You may like to read

Elder Daughters Reunite on Twitter:

being an eldest daughter means that if sth traumatic happens at home, you gotta bury it within the deepest corners of your mind & instead ensure that everybody’s okay. leaves you with sm unprocessed trauma that at times u cant even recognise where your triggers are stemming from — Droshum (@drosupport) July 2, 2023

be her peace bro she’s the eldest daughter in an asian household — namrah ♡ (@softmoonbow) July 3, 2023

why must eldest daughters become mothers — just shut up (@ctrlaltgf) July 5, 2023

As the eldest daughter, it’s really rare for me to share my feelings & cry in front of my parents. I usually just pent up everything to myself but my self control broke loose today. — Minnie (@minizzatiazhar) July 2, 2023

Ah, being the eldest daughter is like being the superhero of the family! You get to test-run all the rules, break in your parents for the younger siblings, and even pave the way for future generations of awesomeness. Embrace your honorary ‘CEO of Siblingdom’ 🙃 — Kamran Akram (@maggietweets_) July 5, 2023

As the eldest daughter I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of everyone and everything. From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone’s emotions, understanding everyone, — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 18, 2023

She is expected to take on extra responsibilities, serve as a role model, be a second mother, deny a chance to enjoy their youth and avoid making errors. Helping out at home and at work, being aware of everyone’s preferences and needs, attending to their allergies, doing well in school, managing all the finances, and upholding family ties. Unspoken law dictates that you must always choose the appropriate course of action. Your parents want you to be an example for your younger siblings, acting as their dazzling knight in sparkling armour.

HOW TO DEAL WITH THE CHALLENGES THAT COME WITH BEING THE ELDEST DAUGHTER?

Build Networks: It doesn’t imply anything is wrong with you if you don’t feel as close to or connected to your siblings as other people may. You may decide who you want as your family. Break The Chain: Families may be a breeding ground for uninvited opinions, so break the cycle by making sure to get permission before expressing your viewpoint. Hopefully, this will encourage other family members to support your excellent boundaries and do the same. Set Boundaries: You don’t have to adjust your limits just because they are relatives. Keep your limits strong, and if they act disrespectfully toward you, repeat them.

You can stop the pattern with your own children if you were an excessively committed oldest daughter or were partially raised by an overloaded elder sister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES