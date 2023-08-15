What Did PM Modi Say About Women in His I-Day Speech, And The Dream of 'Lakhpati Didis'? 7 Things to Know

Home

PM Modi delivered a 90 minute long speech on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He talked about the 'era of women empowerment' and a dream of making 'lakhpati didis.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi. This is one of the most anticipated deliveries that the entire nation looks forward to every year on August 15. In his 90- minute long address, Modi talked about every section, every issue pertaining to India. Wearing a Bandhani print vibrant turban, Modi elaborated on how this is the era of woman empowerment. He detailed how Indian women have progressed in the past years and even made their mark at global levels. He said that women-led development is the way forward. He further explained what more the government is planning for the development of women in all fields.

Here is a brief highlight of what PM Modi said about women in his Independence Day Speech:

PM Modi proudly announced that India has the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation. The prime minister mentioned in his speech that women in India were taking part in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) more than ever. He said how women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission and that is a matter of sheer pride. This depicts how the realms that were considered dominated by males are now witnessing a change. The government will soon be delineating a new plan for agri-tech sector to empower and strengthen women self-help groups. Women will be trained in operating and repairing drones. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,00 women’s self-help groups. Modi highlighted that the g-20 grouping also acknowledged India women-led development. PM Modi lauded women’s self-help groups and spoke about his dream to make ‘lakhpati didis.’

What is the Lakhpati Didi Dream All about?

There were several highlights that struck a chord with the citizens, but in the context of women, the dream of making ‘lakhpati didi’ has stayed on. Celebrity designer Rina Dhaka also sided with idea of lakhpati women.

#WATCH | Celebrity designer Rina Dhaka says, “The PM spoke about creating women empowerment in all sectors, women-led development in all sectors. The best takeaway was of creating the ‘Lakhpati women’ in self-help groups. I too undertake a lot of endeavours and such women have… pic.twitter.com/97jb0Hl8H6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

So, what exactly is the dream of lakhpati didi? Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, said, “It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in villages”. “When you go to a village, you will find ‘bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in villages,” he said.

The government is planning skill development training for two crore women under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme that aims to encourage them to start micro-enterprises, a senior official said

Elaborating on the issue, a senior official said the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme has been in place in some states and now the government is planning to train two crore women under it.

The official also said that women would be trained in skills like plumbing, LED bulb making and operating and repairing drones among others. Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India’s approach of women-led development.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

