What Is a Woman? Documentary Streaming Free, Where to Watch

A variety of viewpoints on gender, sex reassignment surgery, and transgender adolescents are examined in Matt Walsh's 'What Is a Woman?'

What is a Woman? the most recent documentary by author Matt Walsh has been getting attention for its critical perspective on gender and transgender identity. Matt opposes social standards and takes a strong stance on what constitutes a woman. He also examines the effects of sex reassignment surgery, puberty inhibitors, and other related issues. The movie was scheduled to have its Twitter premiere on June 1, 2023. However, the documentary was given a hostile behaviour classification, leaving its destiny uncertain.

Matt Walsh interviews people from various backgrounds, including politicians, doctors, activists, and others for his documentary. Its popularity was increased by the controversy following the publication of ‘What is a Woman?’ As viewers shared the video and participated in conversations on free speech, censorship, and the power dynamics on social media platforms, the movie attracted a lot of attention and received millions of views.

ELON MUSK ON ‘WHAT IS A WOMAN?

Elon Musk made an effort to allay fears by calling the designation ‘a mistake by the people at Twitter’ and adding that the movie is ‘allowed.’ He said, “This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used.”

The Twitter owner then shared a separate tweet on his profile and urged parents to watch the documentary.

Elon Musk Promotes ‘What is a Woman?’

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

WHERE TO WATCH ‘WHAT IS A WOMAN?’

The American web movie from 2022, ‘What is a Woman?’ discusses gender and transgender problems as portrayed by Matt Walsh, a conservative political analyst. The documentary can be watched on Daily Wire’s official Twitter account and their website for paid subscribers.

Many conservatives and right-wingers appreciated the documentary, but others sharply attacked it for its transphobic content.

