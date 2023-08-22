Home

Women

What is Brazilian Butt Lift And Why is This Dangerous For Women? All You Need to Know

What is Brazilian Butt Lift And Why is This Dangerous For Women? All You Need to Know

Brazilian butt lifts are marketed as offering more natural-looking outcomes than other buttock procedures, such as placing silicone buttock implants, while also enhancing the roundness of your behind.

What is Brazilian Butt Lift And Why is This Dangerous For Women? All You Need to Know

Brazilian Butt Lift: The Brazilian butt lift is a common cosmetic treatment. With the help of a Brazilian butt lift, you may slim down other parts of your body while also enhancing the size and form of your butt. Candidates must be in sound bodily and mental condition, as well as have reasonable goals.

Trending Now

You may like to read

A plastic surgeon will extract fat deposits from other places of your body and inject them into the regions near your butt during a Brazilian butt lift. Your butt will be larger, stick out more, and have an even shape (symmetrical) once you’ve healed. You’ll notice smoother body contours (shapes) in the regions of your body where fat was eliminated.

WHY DO WOMEN GET THE BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT?

The Brazilian butt lift can also aid in addressing specific problems, such as the shapelessness and drooping that can come with ageing. If you’re disturbed by figure imbalances that make it difficult to dress comfortably, you might also give the surgery some thought.

HOW LONG DOES BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT LAST?

A Brazilian butt lift has semi-permanent results. Without any more procedures, they ought to endure for several years and maybe even over a decade. However, as you age, your body changes, which may eventually have an impact on your outcomes. Keep your weight constant to sustain the benefits of your Brazilian butt lift.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT?

While it may carry fewer risks compared to other surgeries, such as silicone buttock implants. Still, as with any surgery, this procedure carries the risk of side effects — some very serious. These include:

Numerous blood vessels and nerves can be found in your butt. During the procedure, if the cannula runs into one of these structures, it may cause harm, a fat embolism, or even death.

Bruising.

Infection.

Alterations in skin feeling or skin colour.

Swollen or poorly healing wounds.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS OF THE BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT?

Fat is typically injected into the area known as the subcutaneous space, which is between the skin and the muscles, but occasionally, it is injected into the muscles explains plastic surgeon Evan Garfein to Harper Bazaar. The fact that the buttock muscles have relatively big blood arteries is one of the risks linked with this treatment. Fat can accidentally enter one of these veins and go to the heart and lungs, which can be fatal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES