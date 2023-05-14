Home

Women

What is ‘Superwoman Syndrome’, Its Causes, Symptoms And How to Stop It From Affecting The Quality of Your Life

What is ‘Superwoman Syndrome’, Its Causes, Symptoms And How to Stop It From Affecting The Quality of Your Life

You might have a superwoman syndrome if you put other people before yourself, disregard your needs, and strive to juggle work, family, and home life. Here's more about the syndrome and how to stop it from affecting you.

What is 'Superwoman Syndrome', Its Causes, Symptoms And How to Stop It From Affecting The Quality of Your Life

‘Superwoman Syndrome‘ is a condition where a woman tries to be perfect in all areas of her life and winds up feeling overburdened and under a lot of stress. They disregard their own needs and could experience headaches frequently, insomnia, worry, and chronic exhaustion. To enrich more on the subject, India.com got in touch with Dr Chandni Tugnait – a Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director at the Gateway of Healing. She revealed that superwoman syndrome is a term used to describe the pressure and expectation put on women to excel in all aspects of their lives, including career, family, and personal life. It’s characterized by an unrelenting pursuit of perfection and an unwillingness to ask for help or take breaks, which can lead to burnout and mental health issues.

The expert also reveals that Superwoman syndrome is often fuelled by societal expectations and cultural norms that have historically placed a disproportionate burden on women to be caretakers and maintainers of the home, even as they pursue their careers and personal goals. This can lead to guilt and inadequacy when they cannot meet these conflicting demands.

You may like to read

A woman suffering from this syndrome puts others before herself, strives for excellence in whatever job she plays, and gauges her success or failure in terms of observable results. Sample this: You have your shift beginning at 9 AM and you are feeling a little unwell. However, you would still go ahead and cook for yourself, and your family and do the other household chores before you leave for the office because well, you want to excel at both your house duties and reach the office on time. You would never even consider asking someone at home to help you with the chores, order outside, or even simply call in sick at the office. That’s your time to step back, figure out things, and always… always prioritise your health.

It’s a big misconception that only working women experience this syndrome. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you are doing in life – working moms, stay-at-home moms, wives, or students – anyone can be subjected to this condition. It’s about adopting the mentality that she must accomplish everything, even if it puts her mental health in danger. Women have been led to believe that if they can perform tasks and obligations to perfection, it will result in a lifetime of happiness and harmony, but this is just bogus.

SUPERWOMAN SYNDROME AND MENTAL HEALTH

Dr Chandni Tugnait says, “Superwoman syndrome can have a significant impact on a woman’s mental health. The pressure to excel in all aspects of life, combined with a reluctance to ask for help or take breaks, can lead to feelings of overwhelm, chronic stress, and anxiety.”

Studies have indicated that women who encounter superwoman syndrome are more likely than women who do not experience it to exhibit feelings of anxiety and despair. Women who have trouble setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care may also be more prone to using unhealthy coping techniques like binge eating, abusing substances, or other addictive behaviours.

To mitigate the adverse effects of superwoman syndrome on mental health, women must prioritize self-care, set healthy boundaries, and seek support when needed, according to the expert.

HOW TO DEAL WITH SUPERWOMAN SYNDROME?

Ask for help : Everyone needs a confidante and support system in their corner. We all require assistance at some point, so asking for it is not a sign of weakness.

: Everyone needs a confidante and support system in their corner. We all require assistance at some point, so asking for it is not a sign of weakness. Start working out : Particularly if you’re stressed out a lot, regular meditation and mindfulness exercises might help you decompress and reduce stress.

: Particularly if you’re stressed out a lot, regular meditation and mindfulness exercises might help you decompress and reduce stress. Learn to say no : If something isn’t something you want to do or don’t have time for, you can say no. By establishing these kinds of sensible boundaries, we are communicating to ourselves that we are important and that our time is precious.

: If something isn’t something you want to do or don’t have time for, you can say no. By establishing these kinds of sensible boundaries, we are communicating to ourselves that we are important and that our time is precious. Think, think, think : It’s critical to understand your unique priorities and what you desire in life. Take a step back and rank your priorities.

: It’s critical to understand your unique priorities and what you desire in life. Take a step back and rank your priorities. Stop caring much: You are not required to be the ideal student, worker, mother, wife, or any other role. Nobody will judge you, and even if they do, you owe them nothing. Just be who you are!

Women who struggle with superwoman syndrome frequently believe they have to do it all and please everyone, which leads to worry, tension, and overload. To counteract this tendency and preserve their well-being, women must prioritize self-care and boundaries.

Keep in mind that since you are also only human, it is normal for you to have imperfections and make mistakes. In fact, strive for imperfections, embrace them, and live with them. Much like your perfect traits, your imperfections also define your character and make you look different from others. Plan your day, organise things in advance, and stick to the plan, everything else can wait. No pressure, please!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.