What is the ‘Lazy Girl Jobs’ Trend And Why Gen Z Women Are Talking About it Now?

In the era where women are talking about breaking one glass ceiling at a time, there is a new perception about maintaining that work-life balance at the same time.

We live in a world where everything is not faced paced, it’s like jet speed instead. In this dynamic world of trends, everything and anything can change anywhere, anytime. In the contemporary era, we often talk about hustle culture and how everyone is in a race to succeed. People are so involved in their work, work-life balance is not easy. And among all this has emerged a new trend, the ‘lazy girl jobs.’

Say what is a lazy girl job? Why lazy girls only? Well, this trend revolves around the women workforce.

Unlike the yesteryears, we live in a time where women are driven by ambition and everyone wishes to work and accomplish something. But this trend is all about women looking for a job that pays well and does not require a lot of effort.

WHAT IS LAZY GIRL JOBS TREND ALL ABOUT?

According to AFP, a “lazy girl job” is essentially an undemanding, low-stress, usually administrative job, the real usefulness of which is more than questionable. Gen Z women supposedly have ascribed a new meaningto lazy in context to work-life balance.

While anyone can do a meaningless job, regardless of gender, with “lazy girl jobs,” the focus is on women who want to re-evaluate their relationship with work.

HOW LAZY GIRL JOBS IS CHANGING THE PERSPECTIVE OF GEN Z WOMEN?

The term ‘Girl Boss’ is often ascribed to women who work hard and go above and beyond to prove their capabilities with strength . But this trend has opened a discussion about inflated ambition and over-working leading to burnout.

The trend itself started with a 26-year-old Gabrielle Judge on TikTok.”I’m a big fan of ‘lazy girl jobs,'” she said. “There’s a lot of jobs out there where you could make $60,000 to $80,000, so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work,” Judge told Business Insider.

She further said that she hopes more women will prioritize work-life balance, not rely on their 9-to-5s for fulfillment, and if need be, focus their extra time on side-hustles they’re interested in to boost their incomes.

This latest work vogue seems to tell that how these days some of women are not all about breaking the glass ceiling but being happy, being healthy mentally. While the word lazy sounds a little negative, Lazy Girl work trend is all bout how Gen Z women are ready to trade ambition for work-life balance.

While all this may sound exciting, the is a thread of debate weaving another discussion on the online forum. Some people attribute it to a kind of privilege to be able to do. Writin her opinion in the The Guardian, Daisy Jones says, ” Lazy girl jobs obviously have a certain appeal (who doesn’t want to fill out a few boring spreadsheets for a nice little pay package and holiday leave?). But they aren’t within reach of lot of people. There’s an inherent privilege in being able to land one of these jobs, which aren’t necessarily accessible to those who aren’t university-educated, for example, or easy for those who face workplace discrimination or recruitment bias.”

So what is your take on this new work-life balance trend?

