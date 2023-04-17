Home

Women

What to Eat During Menopause? 7 Essential Food Items To Ease Your Menopause Transition

What to Eat During Menopause? 7 Essential Food Items To Ease Your Menopause Transition

Menopause is a different experience for different women and a lot of this is based on our lifestyle.

What to Eat During Menopause? 7 Essential Food Items To Ease Your Menopause Transition

Menopause Diet: Menstrual cycles are an integral part of every women’s life and there is a whole other level of bonding over those cramps. Be it winter, summer or spring, it is never a good time with periods. Mood swings, hot flashes, sleep problems to cravings, we all have different stories built around those seven days in our life of every month. Everything comes at a halt at some point, and so does our menstrual cycles. However, this transition towards the halt also entails certain symptoms, certain pains and requires a certain lifestyle to ease out the transition.

Menopause is the stage when a women completes 12 months of no cycles from their last period. During this transition, the production of estrogen declines, impacts health, bone density and so much more. Therefore, in order to manage these inconvenient symptoms or effects, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared how including these essential food items in you diet may help relieve menopause symptoms.

You may like to read

Menopause Diet: What to Have During Menopause?

Diet rich in Protein – Regularly eating protein throughout the day can help prevent the loss of lean muscle mass that occurs with age. So, women going through menopause should eat more protein, about 1.2g/kg ideal body weight (60-75grams protein) and for each meal add up 20–25 grams of high-quality protein.Foods rich in protein include meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and dairy. Consumes omega-3 fatty acids – Research shows that omega-3s can decrease the frequency of hot flashes and the intensity of night sweats. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish (mackerel, salmon and anchovies, and seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds and sabja seeds. Eat diet rich in Calcium, Vitamin D, magnesium and Vitamin K – Hormonal changes during menopause can cause bones to weaken, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. So, increase your consumption of dairy products (yogurt, cheese, and milk), lentils, pseudocereals (amaranth), nuts and seeds. Add foods containing plant estrogens -Phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Therefore, they may help balance hormones.Foods rich in phytoestrogens include soybeans and soy products, tofu, tempeh, flaxseeds, chickpeas, peanuts. Wholegrain Diet: It helps prevent risk of other chronic diseases like heart problems, cancer etc. Brown rice, barley, quinoa. Fruits and Vegetables: Fruits like berries, apples and cruciferous vegetables are rich in antioxidants, and other essential vitamins and minerals.

While the experience of menopause transition is different for everyone, some have more inconvenience, other might have a rather easy transition, it is important to have a healthy lifestyle. What we eat, how much we meat, and how we live affects our body and the internal transitions happening. So, ladies, time to amp up your diet!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.