What Women Want? Not a Rulebook on ‘Plunging Neckline’ by Selmon Bhoi

After Palak Tiwari revealed Salman Khan's rulebook on 'plunging neckline', the statement went viral and irked many of us. Read on to know what women want!

Actor Salman Khan’s most-awaited upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release this Friday, April 21, 2023. The star cast of the film Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, and Pooja Hegde have been keeping busy with promotions. Recently, in an interview, Palak Tiwari shared her experience of working with Salman Khan and mentioned that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is not her first film with Salman. The two worked together in 2001’s Antim: The Final Truth where she was an Assistant Director.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed how Salman gets protective of the actresses when he is on the film set. She quoted Salman who wants girls to be covered on the set like ‘good proper girls’. She said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger, and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good'”.

However, after a few days, Palak took a U-turn and clarified that she was ‘misunderstood’. But, who decides the length of a woman’s neckline if not she herself?

Netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s ‘rule on the set’

Reacting to Palak Tiwari’s statement, miffed netizens took to Twitter to make sarcastic comments on Bhai’s ‘rule’. Even the ardent fans of Salman Khan were taken aback and mentioned how had he been someone else in Salman’s place, the ‘feminists’ would have created an uproar on social media. A user wrote, “Glad he doesn’t insist on covering face n head (sic)!” Another user said, “Now no feminist will come and say they can wear whatever they want. Who is Salman Khan to decide for them? If it was a Hindu/Right wing actor it would have been a big national issue (sic).”

Now no feminist will come and say they can wear whatever they want. Who is Salman Khan to decide for them? If it was a Hindu/Right wing actor it would have been a big national issue. — ANCHAL JAISWAL (@JaiswalAnchal) April 13, 2023

How much is too much plunge?

The decision to wear plunging necklines is a matter of personal choice and a form of individual expression. A woman dancing with Salman on-screen can flaunt her fabulous body in plunging necklines and thigh-high slits but can’t do the same off-screen because well, Bhai is protective! And protection from whom anyway? The men. The men on the sets and the men around those actresses he wants to protect most ardently. Also, no harm in recalling that the same man just hosted a big reality show starring a celebrity who was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women in the industry!

via GIPHY

And if you still believe it’s a man’s business to tell a woman what she should or shouldn’t wear, then here’s something for you!

via GIPHY

While it’s none of your business, here are a few reasons if you continue to look for answers:

Freedom of Expression: Women, like anyone else, should have the freedom to express themselves through their clothing choices. Plunging necklines can be a form of self-expression, allowing women to feel confident, attractive, and comfortable in their own skin. Body Positivity: Embracing one’s body and feeling comfortable in one’s skin is what body positivity is all about. Women should not be made to feel ashamed or guilty for their body shape or size, and wearing plunging necklines can be a way for them to embrace and celebrate their bodies without overthinking societal norms or judgments. Gender Equality: Men are often not subjected to the same level of scrutiny or judgment when it comes to their clothing choices, including necklines. What about keeping those two shirt buttons loose? Or wearing trunks while working out? Oh and while we are at it, here’s a picture of Salman bhai showing off his leg day in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

And here’s another one. Nothing just a bare-bodied Salman! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Encouraging women to not overthink their clothing choices, including plunging necklines, promotes gender equality and challenges societal double standards. Confidence and Empowerment: Wearing plunging necklines can be a form of empowerment for women, allowing them to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Overthinking clothing choices can hinder a woman’s confidence, and it is important for women to feel empowered to wear what makes them feel good about themselves. Personal Autonomy: Women, like men, have the right to make their own choices including deciding what to wear without feeling pressured to conform to societal norms or expectations. Overthinking about plunging necklines can detract from a woman’s personal autonomy and freedom to make choices that align with her own values and preferences.

It is worth noting that societal norms and expectations around clothing can vary across different cultures, religions, and social settings. However, it is important to recognize and respect an individual’s right to make their own choices about their clothing, including plunging necklines, without feeling the need to seek external validation. Ultimately, the decision to wear plunging necklines or any other type of clothing should be a personal choice made by the individual based on their comfort, confidence, and self-expression.

via GIPHY

