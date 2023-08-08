Home

Women

Who is Aditi Swami, Indian Archer to Became Youngest Senior World Champion And Bring Gold Medal Home?

Who is Aditi Swami, Indian Archer to Became Youngest Senior World Champion And Bring Gold Medal Home?

Aditi Swami, the teenage sensation, achieved great feat as she set new records by attaining the title of the youngest senior world-champion in archery. The 17-year-old brought another gold medal for the country and became a double world champion in less than two months.

Aditi Swami made India proud as she brought home one more gold for the country. Adding more feathers to her cap, Swami became the youngest-ever senior world champion at the World Archery Championship. The 17-year-old also scripted history as she is the first Indian to attain this feat in this category. Beating all odds, with utmost determination and perseverance, Aditi, won over all other players and her idol and senior teammate Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semifinals to attain this record.

Trending Now

She is now the first individual world champion in archery from India, across any discipline and gender. Aditi along with Parneet Kaur and Jyothi Surekha Vennam had secured India’s first-ever World Archery Championships gold by winning the compound women’s team final.

The teenager shot a near-perfect score of 149 out of a possible 150 points to prevail over Andrea Becerra of Mexico by two points.

Aditi Swami is the NEW world champion! 🏆🇮🇳#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/QkAavPmkwp — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

The story of Aditi Swami, the Youngest Indian Archer

Hailing from Satara, Aditi on Saturday became the youngest senior world champion at 17 when she secured India’s first-ever individual title at the World Archery Championships with compound women’s gold in Berlin. The class 12 student also became a double world champion in less than two months, having won the Under-18 title in Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland on July 8.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.

The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. 🏆#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/oBbtgxyzq3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

After her moment of triumph, Aditi Swami said, “I am very proud, I wanted to hear the 52 seconds of the national anthem to be played at the World Championships,” Swami said. “I was focusing on my rhythm, on my shot, and therefore I could perform.”

Speaking to PTI, Aditi said, “It is really great that at 17 I could become the world champion. I want to thank all my supporters and everyone in India who helped me become the world champion.”

Swami was trained in an academy in Satara under coach Pravin Sawant. Speaking about the perseverance of Aditi, Coach Sawant said,” She was really hardworking, would not take any break after a competition and train here for hours. I knew she is a champion in the making.” He further recalled that, “Aditi was really unimpressive, an emaciated 10-year-old when she came to the Stadium where I used to train. But her stubbornness caught my eyes and the journey began.”

Later in the day, Ojas Deotale also became the world champion when he bagged the compound men’s title with a sheer perfect score of 150 as India recorded their best-ever finish in the showpiece with four medals -three gold and one bronze.

Both Aditi and Deotale train at the same under academy in Satara.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES