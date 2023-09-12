Who is Alba Baptista, a Portuguese Actress Chris Evans is Reportedly Married to?

Home

Reportedly, our very own Captain America has tied knot with Alba Baptista, a 26-yearold Portuguese actress in an intimate ceremony.

Captain America is married?! Yes, you read that right. Chris Evans a.k.a Captain America from Avengers is reportedly married to a Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. While there has been no official statement from the couple so far, there have been rumours of of the actors dating each other for over a year. Reportedly, Evans got married over the last weekend at an intimate ceremony at a Boston-area home. And ever since the news made to the headlines,the fans just can’t keep calm.

Meanwhile, people are also curious about who Alba Baptista is.

MEET ALBA BAPTISTA, WIFE OF CHRIS EVANS

The 26-year-old actress is best known for her work on Netflix’s Warrior Nun. Born in Lisbon, Baptista has been featured in Portuguese films, TV series like -A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and more. She had begun her acting journey at the age of 15. According to a report by Elle, she is She also speaks five languages, including Spanish, French, German, English, and her native Portuguese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🪐 (@alba.baptista)

Apart from acting, Baptista also indulges in charity work. Reportedly, she worked in an orphanage is Cambodia in sometime around 2018.

CHRIS EVANS AND ALBA BAPTISTA MARRIED?

As per reports, several actors from the Avenger’s star cast like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson, as well as Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost were also present at the wedding.

Jeremy Renner with Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey JR., Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston for a wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. pic.twitter.com/6fqfoHGfdY — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) September 10, 2023

Chris Evans has set his image in the hearts of many and as the news of his marriage broke out left several heartbroken.

“chris evans got married” me rn: pic.twitter.com/UiHfJ0i0XE — out of time (@jackvsonm) September 10, 2023

It is a meme fest on the internet!

just heard the news about chris evans pic.twitter.com/XhSUoaE0oA — mcelwe (@Ayisha62568376) September 11, 2023

Fans are eagerly waiting fro the couple to make it official by sharing few glimpses of the ceremony!

