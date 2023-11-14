Home

Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain’s New GF Who Curates Wellness Events And Retreats in Mumbai

Aadar Jain used Instagram to publicly introduce his girlfriend Alekha Advani post the close-knit Diwali bash at Kareena Kapoor's. The actor dated Tara Sutaria in the past - Here's all about his new girlfriend:

Aadar Jain attended the intimate Diwali celebration with his cousin Kareena Kapoor and the whole family. He was with a mysterious woman, whom some think is his new girlfriend. The actor ended his long-term relationship with Tara Sutaria, a few months ago. Walking hand in hand, Aadar and the woman made their way to Kareena’s home. The woman, now identified as Alekha Advani, was wearing a shimmering cream co-ord set with matching shoes and a choker necklace, while he was dressed in a short black kurta and white pyjamas. While they posed for the photographers, she grinned broadly. Here’s everything you need to know about Aadar Jain’s girlfriend who used to third wheel with Aadar and his ex-flame Tara.

Aadar Jain Walks Hand-in-Hand With GF – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meet Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain New GF

Alekha Advani graduated in 2016 from Cornell Hotel School in New York, according to the corporate website. Her career path has taken her from a hospitality consultant job at Deloitte in Los Angeles to an operations-focused one at Mumbai’s Soho House.

Alekha Advani is the driving force behind Way Well, a Mumbai-based community that curates seminars, sessions, retreats, and other health activities. Her social media accounts demonstrate that she has modelled for apparel and jewellery firms in addition to her endeavours in the health industry.

Alekha Advani’s Bollywood Connection

Alekha Advani follows some of the Bollywood A-listers, including Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Krishna Shroff, and Prateik Babbar on Instagram. Alekha is friends with Tara Sutaria, Aadar’s ex-girlfriend. She had previously gone on vacations with Aadar and Tara, humorously referring to herself as the ‘third-wheeler’.

Alekha Advani Made at The Kapoor Bash And How

Alekha Advani was spotted posing with a number of people, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain, Aadar’s mother. Aadar announced their romance on Instagram by posting a picture of their hands together with a very romantic caption that read – ‘Light of my life,” post-Diwali bash.

