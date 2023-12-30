Who is Dr Saveera Parkash? First Hindu Woman Candidate to Join 2024 Pakistan Elections

Home

Dr Saveera Parkash creates history as she becomes the first Hindu woman to file the nomination papers for the Pakistan General Elections 2024. The 25-year-old aims to create a strong and diverse environment for women in Pakistan.

For the first time in history, Pakistan will experience the participation of a Hindu woman in the 2024 general elections. Saveera Parkash officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district on Tuesday. The elections slated for February 8, 2024, will determine the members of the 16th National Assembly in Pakistan.

Who is Saveera Parkash? The First Hindu Woman to Contest Elections in Pakistan

A recent graduate from Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022, Parkash holds the role of general secretary in the PP women’s wing in Buner. She expressed her dedication and a strong commitment to the community’s welfare. The 25-year-old also addressed the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector. Prakash aims to create a strong and diverse environment for women.

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی ایک اور تاریخ رقم کرنے جارہی ہے۔

بونیر کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار پچیس سالہ خاتون ڈاکٹر سویرا پرکاش بونیر کے حلقہ پچیس سے پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے طرف نامزد کیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/uIpiCArsgZ — Rab Nawaz Baloch (@RabNBaloch) December 25, 2023

Saveera Parkash is The Daughter of Pakistan People’s Party Member Om Prakash

Parkash’s aspiration to become an elected legislator came through her personal experiences, witnessing poor management and helplessness during her medical career. She is the daughter of a recently retired doctor and a dedicated member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the past 35 years. She wants to continue her father’s political legacy and is set to enter the electoral arena of PPP.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer from Buner, Imran Noshad Khan, expressed his ‘wholehearted’ endorsement of Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation. He commended her for breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy, emphasising the significance of a woman stepping forward to contest elections in a region where it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan, reported ANI.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 471 women filed nomination papers to contest elections on general seats of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, in the provincial assemblies, 802 female candidates have filed papers from various constituencies. The Election Commission of Pakistan has set a requirement of at least 5 per cent representation for women candidates in general seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.