Home

Women

Who is Hannah Pearl Davis, ‘Female Andrew Tate’ And Anti-Feminist YouTuber Who Says Women Shouldn’t Vote

Who is Hannah Pearl Davis, ‘Female Andrew Tate’ And Anti-Feminist YouTuber Who Says Women Shouldn’t Vote

Hannah Pearl Davis, a 26-year-old YouTuber, routinely shares her conservative opinions on social media.

Who is Hannah Pearl Davis, 'Female Andrew Tate' And Anti-Feminist YouTuber Who Says Women Shouldn’t Vote

Hannah Pearl Davis, a YouTuber who has drawn criticism for her thoughts on women’s rights. She has been compared to Andrew Tate, a well-known individual renowned for his controversial viewpoints.

Who is Hannah Davis, Anti-Feminist YouTuber?

Hannah Davis, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, to software entrepreneurs Dan and Jennifer Davis, now calls London home. During her undergraduate years, she developed a preference for right-wing views because of the influence of well-known individuals such as economist Thomas Sowell and Ben Shapiro, the creator of The Daily Wire.

You may like to read

The 26-year-old social media star has over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers thanks to her expression of conservative views, which include supporting the prohibition of divorce and opposing women’s suffrage.

Why is Hanna Davis Labelled Female Andrew Tate?

An anti-feminist YouTuber who believes women shouldn’t be allowed to vote and that divorce should be prohibited has been called the female Andrew Tate. Hannah Davis grew to fame following British-American former kickboxer Andrew Tate’s arrest on suspicion of sex trafficking in Romania in December. He made a cameo appearance on Hannah’s channel just before he was arrested.

Meet Hanna Davis Who Believes Women Shouldn’t Vote

Hanna Davis believes that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote and it is one of her most divisive positions. She attempted to justify men’s wrath against women by citing facts on sexual history, contraception, abortion, and sexually transmitted illnesses. Hannah claimed that support payments for single moms are one example of how society’s institutions assist women.

Hanna Davis said that politicians court women in order to get votes, which prevents any prospective revisions to the law. She argued that, given the consequences of the financial responsibilities put on males as a result of women’s decisions, society must take into account whether each individual merits the right to vote.

WATCH Hanna Davis Justifying Her Stance on Women Shouldn’t Vote:

Women should not vote – Repeal the 19th!!! pic.twitter.com/vAESNg2u9E — H. Pearl Davis (@pearlythingz) June 28, 2023

Hannah Davis made similar claims in a number of other videos, saying that women shouldn’t deserve a guy that makes six figures if they’re obese or that women are responsible when a spouse cheats, and that males should be allowed to hit women in return. She also said in one of her videos, “You don’t cook for your man, you belittle him, you nag on him all the time. You don’t treat him like a man.”

Unfortunately, these males acknowledge and respect Hannah Davis Pearl more and more as her videos belittle women.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.