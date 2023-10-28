Home

Women

Who is Jessica Wade, British Physicist Who Writes Wikipedia Bios of Women Scientists to Get Them Their Due Fame?

Who is Jessica Wade, British Physicist Who Writes Wikipedia Bios of Women Scientists to Get Them Their Due Fame?

A physicist on a mission, Jessica Wade writes Wikipedia profiles of women scientists who deserve to be on the internet but are not and read on to know why.

The digital world is a space where things are said, once poster, are more likely to be engraved till eternity. What comes on the internet, stays on the internet. Today every one is just a click away to get to that fame and recognition. In a bid to make more names immortalise for ever, Jessica wade, a British Physicist, is on a mission to make more and more women scientists get their due recognition and writes wikipedia profiles for them.

Trending Now

The London-based 33-year-old physicist has written more than 1,600 Wikipedia profiles for overlooked women scientists so far.

You may like to read

MEET JESSICA WADE, BRITISH PHYSICIST ON A MISSION

The daughter of two physicians, Wade initially enrolled on a foundation course in art and design at the Chelsea College of Art and Design, and in 2012 completed a Master of Science (MSci) degree in physics at Imperial College London. She subsequently completed her PhD in physics in 2016 from Imperial, where her work in nanometrology in organic semiconductors was supervised by Ji-Seon Kim.

Wade gained notice when, still in her 20s, she began writing Wikipedia biographies about women and minority scientists who never got their due — from employers, from other scientists and from the public.

As her Wikipedia entries climbed into the dozens, and then into the hundreds, she spoke and wrote more on gender equality in science. She won awards and medals and was cited by Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia.

According to a report by The Guardian, “After realising that many notable women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) and others from minority backgrounds did not have Wikipedia pages, though they were deserving of them, she decided to start them herself, one every day. Each one takes “a few hours” to write, she says. It’s a task, she confesses, that she somehow completes while simultaneously watching real estate shows on Netflix in the evening. To date, she has contributed more than 2,000 entries.

“I’m constantly astounded by who doesn’t have a Wikipedia page,” she says. “You expect these people to have one, because a much less significant male counterpart would. And that’s because of who edits Wikipedia.” Every night, she still finds herself wondering: why is this person not on Wikipedia already? “I’m always amazed by it.”

Wade believes that there is still is a stark difference in the number of women growing in these fields. Just by writing more and more about these women, Wade is not only highlighting the difference but also inspiring young minds to aspire and inspire in the field that once was just relegated to the laurels of men.

Living in 2023, now the lag is reducing however it is still a long haul.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.