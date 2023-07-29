Home

Women

Who is Kairavi Mehta, Steel Lady Challenging Gender Norms And How

Who is Kairavi Mehta, Steel Lady Challenging Gender Norms And How

Kairavi Mehta is the sole female executive in charge of one of India's top distributors of steel, V.K. Industrial Corporation Limited (VKICL).

Who is Kairavi Mehta, Steel Lady Challenging Gender Norms And How

Women have fought against the notion of remaining at home to cook, clean, and take care of the family for ages. Women started to enter the workforce with the hope of having more opportunities for equality and a generally better quality of life, and they have shown to be highly successful in a variety of fields. In the steel sector, Kairavi Mehta has been challenging and altering cultural norms and perceptions about gender roles.

Trending Now

WHO IS KAIRAVI MEHTA, BUSINESSWOMAN REVOLUTIONISING THE STEEL INDUSTRY?

Kairavi Mehta, the CEO of V. K. Industrial Corporation Ltd (VKICL), has established herself as a trailblazer and an example for prospective business owners, particularly women, in a traditionally male-dominated field like steel distribution. She returned to work for the family firm in 2014 after earning a Bachelor of Science in firm Administration with a dual specialization in Finance and Economics from Babson College in Boston, USA.

HOW KAIRAVI MEHTA IS BREAKING STEREOTYPES?

Kairavi Mehta’s gender in the predominately male steel sector made her path difficult. Every shareholder gave her a sceptical look and placed a wager on how brief her voyage would be. She was aware that respect could only be earned, not forced. Her success story, accomplishments, and tenacity have inspired NextGen family business participants, particularly female company owners.

She has challenged gender norms in the workplace at a Steel Distribution company, breaking preconceptions along the way. Female employees make up 45% of VK’s workforce, with 50% of them holding senior-level roles.

HOW KAIRAVI MEHTA IS THE CHANGEMAKER?

Kairavi Mehta rejects conventional wisdom and welcomes unconventional approaches, providing consumers with customized solutions and going beyond the confines of her field.

Kairavi Mehta elevates the traditionally-run company to a new level by consistently utilizing innovation and creative ideas.

Kairavi Mehta changed the typical business structure of VK by switching from a wholesaler model to one that is focused on the client.

Kairavi Mehta bravely spoke up for ‘importers and stockists’ during a public hearing in 2015, winning the admiration of business executives around when she was just 21 years old.

Two years later, Kairavi Mehta prevailed in a historic court case against Chennai customs over safeguard taxes on steel imports. These early encounters influenced her job choices and sparked her desire to leave a lasting impression.

In order to succeed as a woman in a historically male-dominated area, Kairavi has defied expectations and broken through barriers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES