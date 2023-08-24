Home

Who is Kalpana K, The Scientist Working on Chandrayaan-3 You Probably Didn’t Know About?

ISRO scientist Kalpana K was behind the resounding success of Chandrayaan-3. a name that many of us did not know about, drove the success for India's space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 is another golden watershed moment inscribed in the history of India. The entire nation was over the moon (both literally and metaphorically) when the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander set its stands on the surface of the moon on August 23. The monochromes of space just got lit up with the tricolour and the world looked up to India. In a bid to make this mission a grand success, there were several scientists and a team of engineers and technicians at play. And one name that not many people know is Kalpana K. Kalpana was the deputy project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission who led the team to a cosmic success!

Science is one of the many male-dominated realms. We may find several names of male scientists working on historic projects but the number of women will be drastically different.. However, we are living in 2023 where things are taking a new course, for the better. And scientists like Kaplana K themself became a beacon of hope and inspiration to the younger generation.

ISRO SCIENTIST KALPANA K AND HER HALL OF FAME

The massive success of Chandrayaan-3 is just another laurel in Kalpana’s hall of fame. Hailing from Bengaluru, the ISRO scientist is an IIT Kharagpur graduate. She joined ISRO in 2003 and since then has worked on multiple satellite projects. Known to be very precise in her work and someone who pays attention to detail, she paved her own way to success.

For Chandrayaan 3, she played a significant role in designing and optimising lander systems. Prior to this, she was part of Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyan) team, contributed to Chnadryaan 2 and is also the Deputy Project Director at U R Rao Satellite Center (URSC)

Moments after Pragyan rover landed, the deputy project director to the stage and said, “It is the most memorable moment for me and my team. This is what we have strived for the past so many years. We achieved our target.”

The ISRO Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface. This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

