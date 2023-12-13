Home

Who is Licypriya Kangujam, 12-Year-Old Girl Going Viral For Protesting At COP28 in UAE?

Licypriya Kangujam is a 12-year-ol activist from Manipur and the youngest delegate to attend COP28.

As the leaders of the world come together to decide the future of Earth, a 12-year-old Licypriya Kangujam gets on stage to take over the world. The climate activist from Manipur sat in protest during a United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai. She stormed on the stage holding a sign above her head that read, “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.”

The teenager delivered a short speech after rushing on the stage, protesting against the use of fossil fuels for which she received a round of applause from the audience before being escorted away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Licypriya Kangujam (@licypriyakangujam)

COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi said he admired the young girl’s enthusiasm and encouraged audience present at the event to give her another round of applause. However, after sharing her video of protest on her social media accounts, she posted on X, “What is the reason to cease my badge for protesting against the fossil fuels? If you’re really standing against the fossil fuels, then you must support me and you must immediately release my badges. This is gross violation and abuse of Child Rights in the UN premises which is against the UN principle. I have the rights to raise my voice at UN.”

But, this is not the first time that she has attended a conference on climate change. This young girl from Manipur was also part of the conference held in Madrid in 2019.

About 60,000 delegates from 190 nations are a part of this year’s climate conference in Dubai. The 12-year-old is a Special Envoy of Timor Leste.

