Who is Lizzo, American Rapper Accused of Sexual Harassment And Fat Shaming Former Tour Dancers?

Three of Lizzo's tour dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment and of inciting a hostile work environment through repeated instances of racial, sexual, and religious harassment between 2021 and 2023.

American rapper Lizzo, her production business Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and the leader of her dance troupe Shirlene Quigley were named in the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court records. Three former dancers from Lizzo’s team filed a civil case against her on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying she harassed them sexually and fostered a hostile work environment. People who have long praised the 35-year-old singer for her dedication to body acceptance are particularly shocked by the revelation.

WHO IS LIZZO, AMERICAN RAPPER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND FAT SHAMING

Lizzo is a stage name for Melissa Viviane Jefferson, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and musician. Lizzo received a Grammy for Record of the Year for her smash song ‘About Damn Time,’ earlier this year. Her fourth studio album, ‘Special,’ was recently the subject of a successful globe tour.

Lizzo also performs in films, along with singing and rapping. She provided the voice of one of the characters in the animated movie Ugly Dolls in 2019 and appeared in the criminal comedy-drama Hustlers. In recognition of her rapid ascent and contributions to music, Time honoured Lizzo Entertainer of the Year in 2019. She has won two Soul Train Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and a BET Award, in addition to her three Grammy Awards.

WHY ARE LIZZO’S DANCERS SUING HER?

The incident allegedly occurred following Lizzo’s performance in Amsterdam, when she and her crew had gone to a gig in the city’s Red Light District. Lizzo is accused of pressuring the dancers to touch naked performers, which put the plaintiffs in awkward positions. According to the court document, Lizzo ignored the physical autonomy of her employees in front of a large number of her coworkers. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have complained of harassment on the basis of sex, colour, religion, and disabilities.

Arianna Davis, one of the plaintiffs, alleged that she was forced to take part in a picture session despite feeling uncomfortable because she feared losing her job if she didn’t. Lizzo is also charged with body-shaming Davis for gaining weight and terminating her in May after she taped a meeting in which Lizzo offered the dancers feedback on their performances.

The captain of the dance team, Shirlene Quigley, has been charged with imposing her religious views on the dancers. She was accused of calling Davis a ‘non-believer’ and discussing private information about her without permission, according to the lawsuit. Davis apparently did this by bringing up her virginity in discussions, interviews, and online.

The suit also stated that Ms Davis was pressured to participate in a nude photo shoot to stay in a dance competition despite her discomfort. She claimed she feared losing her job if she didn’t comply with Lizzo’s requests.

The dancers also claimed that Lizzo, a well-known proponent of body positivity and self-love, had reprimanded one dancer for gaining weight recently before berating, then dismissing, that dancer for filming a meeting.

WHY DID BEYONCE SKIP LIZZO’s NAME FROM HER LIVE PERFORMANCE?

Beyoncé stunned her audience on her Renaissance World Tour when she left Lizzo’s name out of her live performance, leading many to wonder why she made that choice. Others speculate that it may be in retribution for Erykah Badu’s claimed style of snubbing. Some think it might be connected to a recent harassment complaint against Lizzo.

The music industry and Lizzo’s fans are watching the case closely to see how it develops and affects the singer’s career as a proponent of body positivity.

