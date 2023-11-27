Home

Who is Madelaine Brockway, Bride Whose Palatial ‘Wedding of the Century’ Worth Rs 491 Cr Will Make You Drop Everything and Watch – See Viral Videos

Madelaine Brockway, a 26-year-old bride threw the most lavish wedding of the century in Paris. Inside visuals from the ceremonies is all over the internet.

Tis’ the season of weddings and it all has happy vibes all around. But one Parsian wedding has broken the internet with its opulent style. Madelaine Brockway is probably living the dream. Set in the romantic city of the world, the royal palettes and elaborate decor just took all our breaths away.

This is the time when all our Instagram reels or browser history brim with the numerous wedding decor ideas, attires and dance numbers and more. In a time when everything goes viral in a jiffy, so did Brockways, wedding diaries. The video from her wedding diaries first surfaced on TikTok and suddenly got everyone all around the world looking at it.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, this opulence and grandeur cost nearly a whopping $59 million that approximately Rs 4,91,55,70,250! (Yes, you read that right, Rs 491 Cr). No wonder why this is being termed as the ‘Wedding of the Century.’ Madelaine tied the nuptial on November 18 with her longtime boyfriend Jacob La Grone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lake Como Wedding Planner (@lakecomoweddings)

MEET MADELAINE BROCKWAY, THE BRIDE LIVING HER DREAM IN PARIS

Clad in an exquisite and elegant wedding dress, the chatter is around who is Madelain, a 26-year-old who threw the grandest wedding of the year. Brockways is a self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, as per her LinkedIn profile. She is the daughter of Robert Brockway, CEO of Bill Ussery Motors, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay in Florida.

INSIDE MADELAINE’S LAVISH PARISIAN WEDDING

According to a report by the Independent, the couple had a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at Chanel, and a bachelorette week at a five-star luxury resort in Utah were all part of the celebrations. BAchelorettes are associated to be the one last fun-filled night before embarking on a new journey and Brockway surely had hers spread over different themes. The celebrations featured themed nights, including “Pretty In Pink,” “Aliens Among Us,” and “Golden Hour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Hair & Makeup Agency (@kellydawnbridal)

For her final bachelorette event, themed “Marie Antoinette’s Last Halloween.” It does not stop there. The newlyweds had their first dance as husband and wife on the song by the famous band Maroon 5.

