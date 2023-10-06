Home

Who is Mahbouba Seraj, Women’s Rights Activist From Afghanistan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2023?

Mahbouba Seraj is a women rights activist who is fighting for women's rights in Afghan. This year, she is one of the front runners for the Nobel Peace Prize Award 2023.

Who is Mahbouba Seraj, Women Right's Activist From Afghanistan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2023 (Twitter/@YamaSaghar)

“We are the hope, we are the power keeping Afghanistan together.” – Mahbouba Seraj

Women’s rights activists have always played an important role in voicing and fighting for the dignity of what is still, in several parts of the world, regarded and treated as the “second sex.” In the contemporary era, women in Afghanistan are facing one of the worst discrimination and inequality. But, fighting with fortitude, Mahbouba Seraj is still a name of hope.

The 74-year-old is a women’s rights activist in a country where rages of war are preyed upon on the women in the country. With the season of Nobel Prizes underway, Seraj is one of the front runners for the Nobel Peace Prize Award 2023.

While Norwegian Nobel Committee, which chooses the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize each year, does not reveal who is nominated, nominators reveal the identifies of the personalities they pitched.

MEET SERAJ MAHBOUBA, AFGHAN WOMEN RIGHTS ACTIVIST

Seraj is not just an activist but has essayed the roles as a journalist, humanitarian and peace maker for decades now. She is the co-founder of Afghan Women’s Network, a non-profit organisation

that aims to build a safe community for the people of Afghan.

In the UN Women blog, Seraj wrote, “I was forced once in my life to leave my country, in 1978. I was young, I had a lot of energy and I wanted to stay in Afghanistan; but because of the forces that came to power I had to leave. This time, it was different—now, I am an Afghan American citizen. I felt it was not time to leave Afghanistan, to leave my sisters, to leave everyone I loved and cared about. I knew they had nothing else. I thought my presence would give them strength—that is why I decided to stay; I decided not to be a refugee again.”

Currently, women in Afghanistan are living under the Taliban-ruled state where there is nearly no free will to live. However, in these dire times, Serja has managed to get ‘permission’ from the group to continue with some of her work.

ALL ABOUT NOBEL PEACE PRIZE AWARDS

The Nobel Prizes were created by Alfred Nobel, a 19th-century businessman and chemist from Sweden. He held more than 300 patents but his claim to fame before the Nobel Prizes was having invented dynamite by mixing nitroglycerine with a compound that made the explosive more stable.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, Nobel decided that the peace prize should be awarded in Norway and the other prizes in Sweden. Nobel historians suspect Sweden’s history of militarism may have been a factor.

To this day, the Nobel Peace Prize is a completely Norwegian affair, with the winners selected and announced by a Norwegian committee. The peace prize even has its own ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel’s death — while the other prizes are presented in Stockholm.

The first Nobel Prizes were presented in 1901, five years after his death. In 1968, a sixth prize was created, for economics, by Sweden’s central bank. Though Nobel purists stress that the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, it’s always presented together with the others.

