Who is Maleeka Bokhari, The Pakistani Politician Trending on Twitter

Maleeka Bokhari recently fell prey to shady FAKE propaganda after online videos allegedly linked to her surfaced on social media.

Pakistani politician Maleeka Ali Bokhari held the position of Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice from September 2018 until April 2022. She has fallen victim to deceptive deep fake propaganda after videos with links to her appeared online today and featured a lady in an indecent position. Netizens were furious after the video went viral on social media sites like Twitter, Reddit and several other platforms. There have been numerous unconfirmed reports claiming Maleeka was in the video.

WHO IS MALEEKA BOKHARI?

Maleeka Ali Bokhari served in Pakistan’s National Assembly from August 2018 to January 2023. She was chosen to represent Pakistan in the National Assembly as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate running for a Punjab-based women’s seat in the general election of 2018. On September 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed her to the position of Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice. Maleeka Ali Bokhari consistently receive accolades for her excellent work, and over time she also gathered a large following.

WHY IS MALEEKA BOKHARI TRENDING ON TWITTER?

As the videos sparked new discussion, a lot of individuals flocked to Twitter to show their support for the former National Assembly member. One of the users said, “I strongly condemn campaign against

@MalBokhari she is a woman of substance and role model for young people. Look at her work experience and education mashallah, she will achieve more ia. Stay strong ❤️❤️.”

Another user said, ” The third user wrote, ”

Stay Strong Nation stands with you !#WestandwithMaleekaBokhari pic.twitter.com/A3lh8qnVEb — Momina Basit (@MominaBasit1) April 24, 2023

How was the year of regime change? It was a year of violation of the constitution, negation of democracy and humiliation of public representatives. Answer by Maleeka Bokhari #AYearAfterRegimeChange. #WestandwithMaleekaBokhari

pic.twitter.com/RdImqh7QbE — Dr Hina (@hina98_hina) April 24, 2023

Till date, N-League remains the most indecent & the most selfish political party of Pakistan, may be the world, using every evil tactic to humiliate opponents & killing every man that is, in any way, a harm to their politics & corruption.

Pity on them!#WestandwithMaleekaBokhari pic.twitter.com/EYVfvy4yRn — Zahra~ (@ZahraaKazmi) April 24, 2023

I strongly condemn campaign against @MalBokhari she is a woman of substance and role model for young people. Look at her work experience and education mashallah, she will achieve more ia.

Stay strong ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGJY8Z3pbc — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) April 23, 2023

Strongly condemn the shameful act of spreading false video to defame Barrister Maleeka Bokhari by porn league of Maryam Nawaz (PML-N).

It’s a reflection of their filty and low mentality.

We the lawyers of Pakistan stand with Maleeka Bokhari against such fake propaganda. Shame… pic.twitter.com/2iqqXkDeGC — Ammar Hanjra Advocate 🇺🇸🇵🇰 (@ammarhanjra) April 23, 2023

MALEEKA BOKARI – BENAZIR BHUTTO

Many people were brought back to the twisted mindset of the N League who attacked Benazir Bhutto in the same way as the nasty attack on Maleeka Bokhari. Though it’s unfortunate to note that her party is sullying Benazir’s reputation by supporting the same political party. The head of the PTI Women’s Wing in Pakistan, Kanwal Shauzab, an ex-MNA, was also praised for strongly defending the woman.

Netizens Recalled Attack on Benazir Bhutto’s

What #Nawaz did with #Benazir in the past in the name of politics. Nowadays, #MaryamNawazSharif is doing the same thing to her other fellow parliamentarian and many political people.

جب خون میں گندگی ہو تو آگے نسلوں سے اچھے کی توقع کیسی۔#WestandwithMaleekaBokhari #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/6TRxamcoIe — Farhaن khan Yewسufxai 🇵🇰 (@yewsufxai) April 23, 2023

While the government and opposition have been throwing accusations for these leaks, both parties have been victimized by leaks and similar propaganda that has discredited them. The official account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accused the ruling PML-N of carrying out the deed, calling the video ‘deep fake technology.’ Such edited footage, images, and audio recordings of politicians reflect a poor light on them.

MALEEKA BOKHARI BREAKS SILENCE ON LEAKED VIDEO CONTROVERSY

Maleeka Bokhari has FINALLY commented on the very obscene video of her making the rounds online. She wrote on Twitter, “Not one individual who shared and promoted this malicious Filthy campaign will be spared. As a lawyer I know how to fight for myself and I will not rest until each of them is behind bars. I made laws to protect women, ironic that I am now unsafe and facing this.”

Maleeka Bokari’s Fearless Comment on Twitter:

Not one individual who shared and promoted this malicious Filthy campaign will be spared. As a lawyer I know how to fight for myself and I will not rest until each of them is behind bars. I made laws to protect women, ironic that I am now unsafe and facing this. — Maleeka Ali Bokhari (@MalBokhari) April 22, 2023

Political morality and public ethics are essential for any country to advance.

